LE COMTE ORY Opens This Week at the Lyric

Comedy takes center stage at Lyric Opera of Chicago, as Rossini's uproarious opera Le Comte Ory makes its Lyric premiere for five performances only, November 13-26, 2022.

One of Rossini's hidden gems, Le Comte Ory follows the exploits of the mischievous Count Ory as he concocts a wildly misguided plan to sweep a lonely Countess off her feet. The opera is an effervescent spectacle full of nonstop humor and hijinks performed by a stellar cast of Lyric audience favorites, including Lawrence Brownlee, Kathryn Lewek, Kayleigh Decker, and Joshua Hopkins.

Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra in giving life to Rossini's lush melodies. In fact, Mazzola leads performances of Le Comte Ory in repertory with performances of Verdi's Don Carlos, a challenge few conductors undertake. The opening performance of Le Comte Ory on Sunday afternoon, November 13, immediately follows a performance of Don Carlos on Saturday evening, November 12.

Mazzola is joined by accomplished stage director Kathleen Smith Belcher, who leads Lyric's starry cast in an original production from the Metropolitan Opera by Bartlett Sher.

Lyric invites audiences to fall in love with the biggest comic opera of the season. Leave your habit at the door! Le Comte Ory runs for 5 performances only, through November 26.