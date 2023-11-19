LATE NIGHT CATECHISM Welcomes Erin Olson as 'Sister'

There's a new Sister in town and she says, “Let's laugh our sins off!!”

The hit comedy, LATE NITE CATECHISM, has announced its holiday schedule: Saturdays at 5 p.m. during the holiday season at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

The show features a new actress, Erin Olson, in the role of “Sister.” She will be performing the comedy through the end of the year.

Call it Loretta Young meets Carol Burnett, with a little Whoopi Goldberg thrown in. The show is part catechism class, part stand-up comedy routine. Written by Vicki Quade & Maripat Donovan, it's an interactive comedy, one of the longest running shows in Chicago and U.S. theater history.

Olson graduated from Rhode Island University with a BFA in Acting. She spent more than a decade working on Rhode Island stages and screens, before moving to Chicago. She's a graduate of The Second City Conservatory and has honed her improv and acting skills at IO and the Annoyance Theatre.

Liz Cloud, herself a performer as “Sister” for 20 years, is Olson's director.

Now celebrating its 30th year, LATE NITE CATECHISM opened in 1993 and had been running in Chicago ever since.

Since opening in May of 1993 at Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, LATE NITE CATECHISM has seen three popes, three cardinals, four presidents, three Chicago mayors, at least a dozen Chicago area theaters, 20 local actresses, and provided laughter to more than 3.5 million audience members in more than 410 cities, playing in six countries on four continents. Worldwide, the show has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts.

In addition, LATE NITE CATECHISM has helped raise more than $3 million for the retirement funds of various orders of nuns.

The New York Times calls it "hilarious, well-written and inspired." The Chicago Reader calls it “a top-notch comedy.” Jeffrey Lyons from TV's Sneak Previews called LATE NITE CATECHISM "something to savor and enjoy....one of the most intimate, rewarding shows in town."

During the holiday season, Nuns4Fun Entertainment will also feature its holiday comedy, CHRISTMAS BINGO: IT'S A HO-HO-HOLY NIGHT, with both shows at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

Tickets for all shows are $35.

Tickets are available online at the link below.

Or by calling the box office at 773-404-7336.