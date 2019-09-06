LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS Begins Next Weekend

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is proud to host and produce the 15h Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works hand in hand with local residents and business owners and is pleased to offer its neighbors and the Chicagoland area one of the premier fine art outdoor festivals.

The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts, located on Broadway Ave. from Belmont Ave. north to Hawthorne St., are Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Lakeview East Festival of the Arts asks for a $5 donation upon entrance. Visit Lakeview East Festival of the Arts - Chicago's Premier Art Festival for more information.

The 2019 Lakeview East Festival of the Arts showcases more than 150 juried artists featuring world-class original paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. In addition to the diverse artists' booths, the Festival also includes live music on multiple stages, an interactive children's area, the Lakeview Supper Club Culinary Tent, an interactive garden oasis curated by the Get Growing Foundation. The Get Growing Foundation provides year-round educational outreach to the public with a particular focus on today's youth.

New this year will be the Lakeview Supper Club Culinary Tent with host Bobby Parrish of FlavCity featuring a series of live cooking demonstrations and wine tastings from local Lakeview East chefs and personalities including Alpana Singh. Lakeview East's DryHop Brewers is the exclusive beer at the event, the first time in the festival's history that a local beer maker will be the only beer sold throughout the two-day festival.

Lakeview Supper Club Culinary Tent's Live Demonstration Schedule Includes:

Saturday, September 14

12 p.m.: Wrigley BBQ

1 p.m.: Maddon's Post

2 p.m.: Rachel Speckan: How to Raise your Wine Shopping IQ

3 p.m.: Bar Pastoral

4 p.m.: Bobby Parrish

5 p.m.: El Mariachi

Sunday, September 15

12 p.m.: Bobby Parrish

1 p.m.: Joe Morales & Get in the Kitchen

2 p.m.: Alpana Singh: Blind wine tasting with Bar Pastoral

3 p.m.: Drew's on Halsted

4 p.m.: Bobby Parrish

To continue the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lakeview East Festival of the Arts, there is also a packed live performance line-up including Main Stage headliners The Bama Lamas and Rod Tuff Curls.

Live Performance Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14

Main Stage

11:15 a.m. - 12: p.m.: Brian Blues Guy

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: The Band Calderisi

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.: le Percolateur

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Sam Trump & Acoustic Audile

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Radio Free Honduras

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Simply Elton

9 p.m. - 10 p.m.: The Bama Lamas

Garden Stage

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: TBA

12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.: Lonesome Organist

1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Zorana

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Bitney/Bach Trio

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Naomu Ashley Band

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Joe George

Sunday, Sept. 15

Main Stage

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Spare Parts

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Gerald Dowd

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Ellen Miller Blues Explosion

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Rod Tuff Curls

Garden Stage

11 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.: Steve Hashimoto

12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.: Stan Karcz

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Today's Trade

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Corey Dennison

4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Sun Beard

*Performances are subject to change





