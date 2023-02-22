Kenny Rogers Tribute, An Evening with the Gambler, Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts

An evening with "The Gambler" starring Justin Sullivan comes to Raue Center March 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. America's #1 Tribute to legendary Kenny Rogers features all your favorites including "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town", "She Believes In Me", "The Gambler", "Coward Of The County", and so many more!

Vocalist Justin Sullivan not only sounds like Kenny Rogers but looks like him too! Sullivan grew up in Fairview outside Nashville, Tennessee. From a musical family (his mother and her sisters performed on the Junior Grand Ole Opry), he became involved with Southern Gospel music and has sung in several groups.

While in the Bahamas with his wife Janet, Justin dined at Kenny Rogers' Roasters restaurant in Nassau. His wife noticed that people there had stopped what they were doing and stared. When Janet looked around the restaurant, she saw a photo of Kenny Rogers and realized why the customers were looking at Justin so strangely, Over the years, people continue to stop Justin and ask for his autograph or to take a photo with him.

Justin was contacted by Adam Michaels from Hollywood's Avenue of the Stars who saw him perform on a Christmas show and now they've prepared a show with some of the best musicians Nashville has to offer, three of the band members have performed with country music legends and toured with Grand Ole Opry members.

Tickets to "An Evening with the Gambler" start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.