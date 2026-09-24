Katrina Lenk and More to Star in ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre
The cast also features Caroline Neff, David Darrow and more.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will launch its 51st Season with the world premiere of Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker's biting satire Adirondack Chair Circle, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon, playing October 22 — December 6, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater.
The Adirondack Chair Circle cast features ensemble member Caroline Neff, who returns to the Steppenwolf stage, adding to her extensive Steppenwolf credits including Mr. Wolf, Fool for Love, POTUS and Another Marriage. She is joined by David Darrow, who dazzled Steppenwolf audiences as Mozart in last season's record-breaking Amadeus. Broadway favorite Katrina Lenk, who received Tony and Grammy Awards for her turn in The Band's Visit, returns to Steppenwolf for the first time since 2005's Lost Land. Making her Steppenwolf debut is Chicago actor Wendy Mateo, while Sadieh Rifai returns to Steppenwolf after captivating audiences in last year's You Will Get Sick.
About the Production:
A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? A piercing world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker's Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
DETROIT '67
PULSE Theatre Chicago (9/11-11/01)
|
Raks Inferno: Cirque Burlesque
The Newport Theater (11/13-11/13)