Photos: Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Steppenwolf Theatre
The production is now on stage through November 1.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company has launched its 51st Season with Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Topdog/Underdog, helmed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon. See photos!
Ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood go head-to-head in this revival, more than two decades after the company's celebrated 2003 production. Topdog/Underdog will play a limited engagement September 17 - November 1, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater.
Brothers Lincoln and Booth, named in jest, are two Black men living in America just trying to get by. Lincoln dresses like his namesake, reenacting his assassination for money and laughs. Booth stays stuck in their apartment, working tirelessly on his three-card hustle. Sibling rivalry and a lifetime of resentment come to a head in this fast-paced and ferocious thrill ride. The deck is stacked with a Tony Award-winning director, a Pulitzer Prize-winning script and a tour-de-force showdown for ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood. "Take thuh cards and show me whatcha got!"
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
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