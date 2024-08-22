Kate McKinnon, Malcolm Gladwell & More to Join Chicago Humanities 35th Annual Fall Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Humanities is celebrating its 35th annual Fall Festival this year with a range of exciting programs including entertainment headliners and political powerhouses like Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, comedian Kate McKinnon, bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell, Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, news anchor Connie Chung, writer Erik Larson, and legendary stylist, Chicago-native Law Roach.



“Beyond the big names in the arts and humanities for which Chicago Humanities is known, we continue to program with partners across the city,” says Co-Creative Director Lauren Pacheco. “This fall, we’ll be on UIC and Northwestern University campuses and in neighborhoods like Pilsen to connect our audiences with some of Chicago’s most vibrant communities. We’re also launching an inspiring series of events with our inaugural Artist-in-Residence, Alberto Aguilar, that will raise up Chicago art and the artists who make it.”



Alberto Aguilar is proud to be the organization’s first Artist-in-Residence and hopes his curated programs will “give audiences a chance to encounter art in new and exciting ways and inspire viewers to make their own active connections with the work.” Audiences can engage with his curated programs during a full day in Aguilar’s home neighborhood of Pilsen, on Sunday, September 29th. Jenny Siegenthaler, Senior Program Director, Chicago Grants & Initiatives, for the Terra Foundation for American Art—supporter of the Artist in Residence program as part of the foundation’s Art Design Chicago initiative—hopes that the residency will provide Alberto with the opportunity to “curate events that engage a variety of audiences, generate opportunities for other artists, and shine a light on the city’s vibrant communities and creative talent.”



Chicago Humanities Executive Director Phillip Bahar adds, “This fall, we celebrate 35 years of bringing remarkable ideas by some of the most accomplished authors, journalists, and thinkers to our stages. We also continue our work highlighting the brilliant minds that live and work here in Chicago—from artists and academics to community and civic leaders. Our events are opportunities to educate, enrich, inspire, and entertain Chicagoans, which we intend to do for another 35 years.”



Information and tickets to this fall’s events can be found at ChicagoHumanities.org. And keep an eye out for more, as CH will announce additional programs soon, including full days of programming in Evanston on Oct 26, Lakeview on Nov 2, and Hyde Park on Nov 9. Look out for more information on the full line-up on September 12th.

