KIDS IN AMERICA Comes to the Raue Center in June

Kids in America, a high-energy, power-packed, ultra-fun, 6-piece band, pays tribute to the totally awesome 1980s at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, June 22 at 7 pm.

Kids in America covers all genres from this timeless decade. From new wave, pop, dance, rock, hair metal, and sing-along iconic ballads, Kids in America specializes in recreating the 80s visually and musically by delivering authentic sound with a vivid show for your favorite 80s hits. We encourage crowd participation so our fans have a fun experience at every event.

Kids In America is an 80s Tribute band performing nationally and based out of Charlotte, NC. Their shows cover the biggest hits and artists of this iconic era! Madonna, Michael Jackson, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Prince, Journey, Cyndi Lauper, The Cure, Pat Benatar, The Cars, and much more! Costumes, props, and performance provide a full 80s stage show!

Tickets start at $30* ($21* for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.