Johnny Pemberton & Giulio Gallarotti Come To The Den Theatre In February 2024

Johnny Pemberton & Giulio Gallarotti bring laughter and love to The Den Theatre in Chicago

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Johnny Pemberton & Giulio Gallarotti Come To The Den Theatre In February 2024

The Den Theatre today announced Johnny Pemberton's “Minnesota Reggae Colostomy Bag,” featuring six stand-up performances on Wednesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 15 at 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in Theatre 2A; and Giulio Gallarotti: Special Taping, featuring two performances on Friday, February 16, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on the Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Johnny Pemberton's “Minnesota Reggae Colostomy Bag”February 14, 2024 - 8:00 p.m.February 15, 2024 - 8:00 p.m.February 16, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.February 17, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Tickets: $22

Johnny Pemberton was born and raised in Minnesota, developed Ulcerative Colitis as a child, got really really into Reggae, then somehow went on to have an actual career in the entertainment industry. This solo show finds Pemberton performing a series of wild but completely true personal stories, all previously kept hidden! “Minnesota Reggae Colostomy Bag” is a celebration of those stories, transforming the embarrassing into the hilarious.
Pemberton is an actor and stand-up comedian, widely known for playing ‘Bo' on the NBC hit “Superstore.: In 2024 he can be seen on Amazon Prime and Kilter Films production of “Fallout,” based on the legendary game from Bethesda Studios.

He's appeared in the films “21 Jump Street,” “22 Jump Street,” “Neighbors 2,” “The Watch,” “Ant Man,” “Action Point,” “This is 40,” “The 4th,” “Tone Deaf,” and Armando Ianucci's Oscar nominated film “In The Loop.” On the TV side Johnny played ‘Max' in FX's “You're The Worst,” the title character on the FOX series “Son of Zorn,” and has guest starred on “The New Girl,” “Fresh off the Boat,” “Kroll Show,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Johnny regularly tours as a stand-up comedian and has performed at Just for Laughs in Montreal and Toronto, the Moontower Comedy Festival, and SXSW. Johnny is also an accomplished voice artist featured on the animated shows “Pickle and Peanut,” “Bob's Burgers,” “Adventure Time,” “Middlemost Post,” and most recently "The Midnight Gospel" on Netflix, on which he was also a contributing writer. Johnny hosts the podcast “LIVE to TAPE with Johnny Pemberton,” formerly known as “Twisting The Wind,” for which he has recorded over 300 episodes.

Giulio Gallarotti: Special Taping

February 16, 7:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Giulio Gallarotti is a New York City-based standup comedian, actor, host and podcaster. He made his Netflix stand-up comedy special debut on Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends in June 2022. His podcast, "Oops," is regularly listed on the iTunes top charts. He has appeared on TV shows such as Peacock's Bupkis, Hulu's Ramy, AXS Gotham Comedy Live and MTV's Totally Clueless/Girl Code, as well as Comedy Central and Sirius XM radio. Giulio is an avid traveler which he has documented in several projects including Places You Can Go (Afghanistan and Iraq) and Standup in Rwanda: It's Not So Different. On his most recent trip to Afghanistan he started a school in a small town of a remote province that now employs 7 teachers and educates over 150 boys and girls and housewives. Giulio performs regularly at comedy clubs in New York City and across the country.  


1
Johnny Pemberton & Giulio Gallarotti Come To The Den Theatre In February 2024 Photo
Johnny Pemberton & Giulio Gallarotti Come To The Den Theatre In February 2024

Spend Valentine’s Day Weekend Laughing & Loving At The Den Theatre. The Den Theatre announces Johnny Pemberton’s ‘Minnesota Reggae Colostomy Bag’ and Giulio Gallarotti: A Special Taping. Tickets now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com.

Drag Superstar Ginger Minj Returns To Chicago In THE BROADS WAY With Gidget Galore At Venu Photo
Drag Superstar Ginger Minj Returns To Chicago In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore At Venus Cabaret

Fruit Wine Productions has announced the return of “RuPaul's Drag Race's” Ginger Minj to Chicago with Gidget Galore in The Broads' Way, January 18 - January 28, 2024 at Mercury Theater Chicago's The Venus Cabaret.

Illinois Theater Association to Launch Inaugural PIANO Conference Photo
Illinois Theater Association to Launch Inaugural PIANO Conference

The Illinois Theater Association has unveiled its groundbreaking Professional Interviews, Auditions & Networking Opportunities (PIANO) Conference.

Trap Door Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in January Photo
Trap Door Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in January

Trap Door Theatre presents 'Mother Courage and her Children,' a boisterous and musical production of Bertolt Brecht's classic play.

