Joanie Pallato's MY ORIGINAL PLAN Debuts At Venus Cabaret Theater Next Month

Direct from her critically acclaimed appearance at New York's "Pangea," singer-songwriter, Joanie Pallatto, returns to her home town to continue the "My Original Plan" celebration. Featuring co-producer/arranger and modern guitar virtuoso Fareed Haque, pianist-composer Sparrow; with special quests Samba Queen Tânia Daley and Broadway mainstay, actor-singer Bill Nolte, the show is an acoustic tour - de - force variety hour of song and dance.

Joanie Pallatto's songs are like a modern radio, which create musical visions of various genres for the audiences to relish in...

Singer/songwriter Joanie Pallatto has a history of 42 years as one of Chicago's leading studio voices, an independent artist with 14 albums as a leader/co-leader, and the Southport Records co-chair, along with her husband and partner Bradley Parker-Sparrow responsible for 100's of recordings of otherwise little-documented local musical artists.