Jackalope Theatre Announces the 13th Annual Living Newspaper Festival of World Premiere One-Act Plays

Jackalope Theatre will welcome back live audiences with the announcement of the 13th Annual Living Newspaper Festival. In homage to the 1930's Living Newspapers of the Federal Theatre Project, Jackalope has assembled an exciting line-up of six world premiere one-act plays inspired by recent news headlines. Each play will be followed by a supplemental program to further engage with the news article that inspired the play.

Jackalope's fresh take on this beloved festival presents a new pair of 20-minute plays each weekend from May 27th - June 12th, 2022 on the company's mainstage in The Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway in Chicago. Tickets are $15 per performance. Festival Passes are on sale for $30 to see all six plays over three performances. See all ticket options currently available at www.jackalopetheatre.org, by calling 773-340-2543, or at the Jackalope Theatre Box Office. Press Openings are on May 27th, June 3rd, and June 10th at 7:30pm.

Please note: Jackalope Theatre will require proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. For updated information on Jackalope's COVID safety measures, visit www.jackalopetheatre.org/plan-your-visit

Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed remarks, "We're growing the festival up another level, expanding our artistic responses to the news, and engaging more directly with our audiences to process current events as a community - this fulfilling and artful purpose feels like the destined festival event to re-open our theater with. You're sure to enjoy every one of these new plays by the most exciting playwrights emerging from Chicago."

The 13th Annual Living Newspaper Festival is produced by Jackalope Artistic Producer Danielle Stack* and Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed*. The Production Manager is Rebecca Schilsky, Stage Manager is Zoe Bennditt, Scenic Design is by Ryan Emens*, Lighting Design is by Samuel Stephens, Sound Design is by Hannah Foerschler, Technical Director is Indigo Coar, Dramaturg/Community Coordinator is Nadya Naumann*, and the Article Curator is Tanuja Jagernauth.

*denotes Jackalope company member