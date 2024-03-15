JUMP Opens Next Month at Theater Wit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shattered Globe Theatre will present Jump, a Midwest premiere by Charly Evon Simpson, directed by SGT associate artistic director AmBer Montgomery. Performances are April 19-June 1, 2024 at Theater Wit. Press opening is Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Meet Fay and Hopkins, two strangers looking for solace on a bridge over dark waters. Fay gives Hopkins hope. Hopkins helps Fay grieve for her mother and the loss of her childhood home. Lights flicker and vapes fall from the sky as two strangers explore the idea of survival. As they dive into swift currents of loss, grief, mental health and family relations, Fay and Hopkins also have wonderful moments of humor, warmth and magical realism, reminders that one one way to deal with grief is to find connections with others.

The cast for Jump, Shattered Globe’s 33rd season finale, features Ensemble Member Jazzma Pryor as Fay, and Jennifer Glasse as Judy, Jeffrey Kurysz as Hopkins and Alfred Wilson as Dad. The Jump production team includes Regina Garcia and Lindsay Mummert (co-scenic designers), Rachel Lambert (costume designer), Levi Wilkins (lighting designer), Christopher Kriz (sound designer), Jamie Auer (props designer), Cassidy Wray (production stage manager) and Becca Smith (production manager).

“I've been looking forward to working on this play for over a year now,” said AmBer Montgomery, director of Jump and Shattered Globe’s associate artistic director. “At the heart of this production is our brilliant playwright, Charly. She's masterfully navigated the complexities of grief, family dynamics, and friendship, combining these heavy themes with an element of whimsy and magic. We have a fantastic cast who all share such personal relationships to this story. We can't wait to share this story with Chicago.”

The first preview, Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m., is Pay-What-You-Can. Previews continue Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. Previews are $10-$25. Press opening is Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances continue through June 1: Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Exception: No show Thursday, April 25 or Thursday, May 16. There is an added matinee on closing day, Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m.

Shattered Globe is a resident company at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago’s Lakeview community. Tickets to regular performances are $15-$52. Purchase tickets online at sgtheatre.org, by calling the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150, or in person at Theater Wit. For group discounts, email groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333. Shattered Globe also offers a waived ticket program to ensure maximum accessibility.