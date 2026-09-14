JOAN CRAWFORD GOES TO HELL Extends at Hell In A Handbag

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hell in a Handbag Productions will present three additional performances of its hit revival of Joan Crawford Goes To Hell, now extended through Sunday, October 4, 2026 at The Clutch, Handbag's boutique performance space.

Written by by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, the cast of includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Lori Lee*, TJ O'Brien* and Michael Rashid* with Tyler Calhoun, Nick Dorado, Haley Gillman, Gretchen Greear, Nicholas Ian, Ryan Kenny and Anna Rose Steinmeyer. Special cameos by Jennifer Engstrom and Coco Sho-Nell. Understudies: Ensemble members Ed Jones* and Scott Sawa* and Ashley Kramer.

About the Production:

Originally produced in 1999 with Sweetback Productions, Joan Crawford Goes To Hell is a roller coaster ride that explores the life of the legendary Hollywood star.

The premise? Joan Crawford (David Cerda*) dies, goes to hell and is forced to view her life through the eyes of her daughter, Christina (TJ O'Brien*) in a tale so big it needs three Joans! Part Mommie Dearest, part biography with a dash of Joan's lifestyle book, My Way of Life, Joan Crawford Goes to Hell is the perfect summer cocktail for those with a taste for camp.

The production team includes Marcus Klein* (Scenic Design), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Designer), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design), Danny Rockett (Sound Design), Maggie O'Brien (Prop Design), DJ Douglass (Video & Projection Design), Syd Genco** (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Matt Tenny (Fight & Intimacy Coordinator), Carol Kelleher (Production Manager), Jason Pikscher (Technical Director), Francis Brenner (Stage Manager), Dave Sarrafian (Assistant Stage Manager), Rick Aguilar* (Photography) and Michael S. Miller* (Graphics).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member | **Denotes Handbag Associate Member

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming