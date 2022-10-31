Itzhak Perlman to Perform IN THE FIDDLER'S HOUSE at Chicago Symphony Center in December
He will be joined by pianist Hankus Netsky and his Klezmer Conservatory Band, clarinetist and mandolinist Andy Statman; vocalist and fiddler Michael Alpert and more.
On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7:00pm CT, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra presents violinist and maestro Itzhak Perlman in his critically-acclaimed klezmer show, In the Fiddler's House, joined by some of the world's finest klezmer musicians: Music Director, saxophonist, and pianist Hankus Netsky and his Klezmer Conservatory Band; clarinetist and mandolinist Andy Statman; vocalist and fiddler Michael Alpert; vocalist Judy Bressler; trumpeter Frank London, and vocalist and accordionist Lorin Sklamberg.
Released in 1995, Perlman's iconic In the Fiddler's House album was also filmed as a PBS special, which earned Perlman his third Emmy Award, and featured the reigning violin virtuoso performing in Poland. In this live performance, with a program announced from the stage, Perlman revisits this meaningful, personal project with special guests, offering the opportunity "to see and hear a gifted musician experiencing the pleasure of getting in contact with his roots" (Los Angeles Times).
A multi-instrumentalist, composer, and ethnomusicologist, saxophonist and pianist Hankus Netsky is co-chair of New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts Department and founder and director of the Klezmer Conservatory Band (KCB), an internationally renowned Yiddish music ensemble. A leading voice in the world of klezmer music and Yiddish song for over 40 years, with a repertoire ranging from Yiddish standards to rousing dance medleys and little known gems, the KCBs musicians have served as important ambassadors in promoting the universal appeal of Jewish music.
Andy Statman, one of his generation's premier mandolinists and clarinetists, became known primarily as one of the key klezmer revivalists of the 70s and early 80s, among the musicians who launched a great wave to reclaim the music of the Old World.
Program Details
Symphony Center Presents Special Concert In the Fiddler's House
Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7:00 pm CT
Symphony Center | Chicago, IL
Tickets: $55-399
Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206522®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcso.org%2Fperformances%2F22-23%2Fscp-specials%2Fitzhak-perlman-in-the-fiddlers-house%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Program:
To be announced from the stage
Performers:
Itzhak Perlman, Violin
Hankus Netsky, Music Director/Arrangements/Saxophone/Piano
Andy Statman, Clarinet/Mandolin
Michael Alpert, Vocals/Accordion/Guitar/Violin
Lorin Sklamberg, Vocals/Accordion
Judy Bressler, Vocals/Percussion
Frank London, Trumpet
Members of the Klezmer Conservatory Band
Ilene Stahl, Clarinet
Mark Berney, Trumpet
Mark Hamilton, Trombone
James Guttmann, Bass
Grantley Smith, Drums
Pete Rushefsky, Bass Clarinet/Tsimbl
About Itzhak Perlman
Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.
Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Mr. Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom - the Nation's highest civilian honor - by President Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Mr. Perlman has been honored with 16 GRAMMY Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize. In September 2022, President Biden invited him to perform the first-ever Jewish High Holidays service at The White House.
In the 2022/23 season, Mr. Perlman conducts the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl and the Houston Symphony on Mozart's Requiem, and is joined by an illustrious group of collaborators - Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Juilliard String Quartet - in a special Itzhak Perlman and Friends program appearing in only three locations: Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall, UMS Ann Arbor and Carnegie Hall. He continues touring An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multimedia elements intertwined with performance, to Boston, Philadelphia, Long Island, Akron, Austin, Tallahassee and Naples (Florida). He plays season-opening concerts for the Colorado Symphony, Vancouver Symphony and Florida Orchestra, and recitals across the United States with longtime collaborator Rohan De Silva.
He currently serves as Artistic Partner of the Houston Symphony in a partnership that commenced in the 2020/21 season and culminates at the end of 2023/24. He performs 9 programs across three seasons that feature him in versatile appearances as conductor, soloist, recitalist and presenter.
Mr. Perlman has an exclusive series of classes with Masterclass.com, the premier online education company that enables access to the world's most brilliant minds including Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Helen Mirren, Jodie Foster and Serena Williams, as the company's first classical-music presenter. For more information, please visit www.itzhakperlman.com
Photo Credit: Primo Artists
