It's A Wonderful Life to Open by Overshadowed Theatrical Productions
Angelo Campos stars as George Bailey in this stage adaptation of the Frank Capra holiday classic.
Overshadowed Theatrical Productions is presenting the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life live on stage this holiday season. As Frank Capra's legendary film celebrates its 80th anniversary, this stage adaptation offers a way for families and the community to celebrate the Christmas season together.
Adapted by Jason LeBlanc from the film by Frank Capra-which was based on Philip Van Doren Stern's short story The Greatest Gift-this stage version stands as the most faithful adaptation of the iconic movie. Audiences can expect the very same humor, warmth, and emotion that have made the story a beloved holiday tradition for generations.
'I'm so excited to put this story on stage in a time that you might need hope or you might like to give hope. It'll be a wonderful reminder of the Christmas season,' said Reba Hervas, Director and Artistic Director of Overshadowed Theatrical Productions.
Performance Schedule
Opening Night: Friday, November 27
Thursdays: 7:30 PM
Fridays: 7:30 PM
Saturdays: 2:00 PM (Matinee) and 7:30 PM
Special Event: Friday evening performances will feature an exclusive post-show talk-back session with the cast and crew, giving audience members a behind-the-scenes look into the production.
Cast
Angelo Campos ... George Bailey
Danielle Spence ... Mary Hatch Bailey
Mike Larsen ... Mr. Potter
Brad Holloman ... Clarence Oddbody
Jerry Wiel ... Uncle Billy
Mimi Sagadin ... Ma Bailey
Rob Valentine ... Ernie/Pa Bailey
Pete Aylward ... Bert
Jessica Means ... Violet Bick
Jacob Starr ... Harry Bailey
Emily Starr ... Ruth Dakin Bailey
Betsy Thompson ... Jo
Rex Nyquist ... Gabriel
Vincent Prisco ... Mr. Gower
Aiden Cox ... Sam Wainwright
Kelly Zea ... Jane Wainwright
Madelyn Jones ... Cousin Tilly
Ryan Marrano ... Cousin Eustace
Sharon Lindemann ... Annie/Mrs. Davis/Ensemble
Tina Wiethege ... Mrs. Hatch
Steven Dexheimer ... Mr. Martini
Anneri Burgos ... Mrs. Maria Martini/Ensemble
Wesley White ... Marty Hatch/Mr. Welch
Nick Koss ... Mr. Carter/Bouncer/Ed
Steven Mantel ... Tom Schult/Dr. Campbell/Nick
Steve Bond ... Board Director/Driver/Randall
Jim Falcone ... Grumpy Old Man/Board Director
Jordan Reed ... Mickey Dunwood/Board Member/Joe Hepner
James Thompson ... Freddie/Tollkeeper/Board Director/Bank Teller
Declan White ... Young George
Bella Lee ... Young Mary
Brooke Means ... Young Violet
Zeke White ... Young Harry
Annika Rosas ... Janie Bailey
Clementine Milburn ... Zuzu Bailey
Molly Versosky ... Zuzu Bailey
Spencer Schillinger ... Pete Bailey
Oliver Schillinger ... Tommy
Ethily Hancock ... Ensemble
Sarah Kwan ... Ensemble
Lauren Szymkowicz ... Ensemble
Christy White ... Ensemble
Hannah Voss ... Martini Child
Leah Voss ... Martini Child
Maeve Burns ... Martini Child
Josephine Milburn ... Martini Child
Willow Milburn ... Martini Child
About Overshadowed Theatrical Productions
Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.
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