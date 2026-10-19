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It's A Wonderful Life to Open by Overshadowed Theatrical Productions

Angelo Campos stars as George Bailey in this stage adaptation of the Frank Capra holiday classic.

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It's A Wonderful Life to Open by Overshadowed Theatrical Productions

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions is presenting the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life live on stage this holiday season. As Frank Capra's legendary film celebrates its 80th anniversary, this stage adaptation offers a way for families and the community to celebrate the Christmas season together.

Adapted by Jason LeBlanc from the film by Frank Capra-which was based on Philip Van Doren Stern's short story The Greatest Gift-this stage version stands as the most faithful adaptation of the iconic movie. Audiences can expect the very same humor, warmth, and emotion that have made the story a beloved holiday tradition for generations.

'I'm so excited to put this story on stage in a time that you might need hope or you might like to give hope. It'll be a wonderful reminder of the Christmas season,' said Reba Hervas, Director and Artistic Director of Overshadowed Theatrical Productions.

Performance Schedule

Opening Night: Friday, November 27

Thursdays: 7:30 PM

Fridays: 7:30 PM

Saturdays: 2:00 PM (Matinee) and 7:30 PM

Special Event: Friday evening performances will feature an exclusive post-show talk-back session with the cast and crew, giving audience members a behind-the-scenes look into the production.

Cast

Angelo Campos ... George Bailey

Danielle Spence ... Mary Hatch Bailey

Mike Larsen ... Mr. Potter

Brad Holloman ... Clarence Oddbody

Jerry Wiel ... Uncle Billy

Mimi Sagadin ... Ma Bailey

Rob Valentine ... Ernie/Pa Bailey

Pete Aylward ... Bert

Jessica Means ... Violet Bick

Jacob Starr ... Harry Bailey

Emily Starr ... Ruth Dakin Bailey

Betsy Thompson ... Jo

Rex Nyquist ... Gabriel

Vincent Prisco ... Mr. Gower

Aiden Cox ... Sam Wainwright

Kelly Zea ... Jane Wainwright

Madelyn Jones ... Cousin Tilly

Ryan Marrano ... Cousin Eustace

Sharon Lindemann ... Annie/Mrs. Davis/Ensemble

Tina Wiethege ... Mrs. Hatch

Steven Dexheimer ... Mr. Martini

Anneri Burgos ... Mrs. Maria Martini/Ensemble

Wesley White ... Marty Hatch/Mr. Welch

Nick Koss ... Mr. Carter/Bouncer/Ed

Steven Mantel ... Tom Schult/Dr. Campbell/Nick

Steve Bond ... Board Director/Driver/Randall

Jim Falcone ... Grumpy Old Man/Board Director

Jordan Reed ... Mickey Dunwood/Board Member/Joe Hepner

James Thompson ... Freddie/Tollkeeper/Board Director/Bank Teller

Declan White ... Young George

Bella Lee ... Young Mary

Brooke Means ... Young Violet

Zeke White ... Young Harry

Annika Rosas ... Janie Bailey

Clementine Milburn ... Zuzu Bailey

Molly Versosky ... Zuzu Bailey

Spencer Schillinger ... Pete Bailey

Oliver Schillinger ... Tommy

Ethily Hancock ... Ensemble

Sarah Kwan ... Ensemble

Lauren Szymkowicz ... Ensemble

Christy White ... Ensemble

Hannah Voss ... Martini Child

Leah Voss ... Martini Child

Maeve Burns ... Martini Child

Josephine Milburn ... Martini Child

Willow Milburn ... Martini Child

About Overshadowed Theatrical Productions

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.



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