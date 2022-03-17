Irish Theatre Of Chicago Presents MOLLY SWEENEY At The Chopin Theatre

Irish Theatre of Chicago will return to the Chicago stage with Brian Friel's moving play Molly Sweeney, directed by Ensemble Member Siiri Scott, playing March 31 - May 8, 2022 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division Street in Chicago. Tickets go on sale shortly at www.irishtheatre.org.

Molly Sweeney features ensemble members Matthew Isler*, Robert Kauzlaric* and Carolyn Kruse*.

Blind since birth, Molly knows the world through touch, sound, taste and smell. When her hopeful husband and ambitious doctor propose restoring her sight, everyone begins to understand things may not be as they appear. Brian Friel, Ireland's master storyteller, brings us a riveting contemporary drama about the unexpected consequences of a medical miracle.

The production team for includes Jessica Baldinger (scenic design), Louise Gregory (costume design), Smooch Medina (lighting design), Agata Pacia (sound design) Evan Sposato (production design), Parick Starner (production manager) and Jen Bukovsky* (stage manager).

COVID protocols: To ensure the health and safety of artists, audiences and staff, proof of vaccination and masking is required at all performances. These protocols are subject to change based on evolving guidance from Actors' Equity Association, the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois and the CDC.