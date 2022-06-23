Interview: Josh Groban Talks New Album, 'Harmony', New Tour, and New Livestream Special

TonyÂ®, EMMYÂ®, and four-time GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man.

He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), NoÃ«l (6x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illumination, All That Echoes (gold), Stages (gold) his first UK #1 album, Bridges, and his most recent release, Harmony. Along the way, he packed arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Extending his repertoire, Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a TonyÂ® Award nomination for Best Lead Actor In A Musical. He has expanded his presence with appearances on Glee, The Simpsons, The Office, CSI: NY, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Crazy Ones as well as in the feature films Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition, he starred in the NETFLIX series The Good Cop in 2018. Groban maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2022 and beyond. This year, he returns to the hallowed stage of Radio City Music Hall for his Great Big Radio City Show residency and launches a nation-wide live tour. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

BroadwayWorld's Kevin Pollack chats with Josh about his new album, Harmony, his new tour, what he loves about Chicago, and his new livestream special, Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show.