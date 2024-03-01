International Women's Day 2024 Concert to Feature the Songs Of Florence Price

Award-winning female singers are centerstage for the 2024 International Women's Day (IWD) concert. Bellissima Opera and Song's 3rd Annual IWD Extravaganza will be presented at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Oak Park.

Amplifying IWD's 2024 Theme, "Inspire Inclusion", the concert features songs of celebrated African-American composer Florence Price, who has deep Chicago roots.

Other highlights will include a world premiere arrangement by Elizabeth Doyle of Amanda McBroom's The Rose, Brahms' beloved Liebeslieder Waltzes, and rarely heard works by female poets, librettists and composers.

Singers Kimberly Jones, Janet Mensen Reynolds, Alison Meuth, and Christine Steyer are joined by collaborative pianists Jennifer McCabe and Sarah Yoon-Mayer.

Special guests will be poet Maureen Kwiat Meshenberg and singer Dayanara Fernandez. The concert will be emceed by Ava Logan and set to a backdrop of images by artist Tamera Gagne.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 611 Randolph Street in Oak Park, IL. The building is accessible and free street parking is available. Tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged.

Tickets

Concert is 110 minutes with short intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. An on-site reception with artists follows for all attendees. Tickets: https://bellissimaopera.com/iwd24/ or at the door if not sold out. Tickets: $10-35

Bellissima Opera

Bellissima Opera (Oak Park), presents innovative classical concert experiences. It is an initiative of Working in Concert (Chicago). WIC educates, advocates for, and mobilizes a global community of singers who use the art of song to empower lives and build community. Both Bellissima Opera and Working In Concert have received numerous national prizes (including The American Prize and the National Opera Association Award) for their innovative and timely concerts.