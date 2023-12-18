Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Illusionist Michael Grandinetti, Star Of NBC And CW Series And Specials, Brings Big "Wows" To Raue Center!

Michael Grandinetti, Illusionist Extraordinaire, Amazes Audiences at Raue Center

By: Dec. 18, 2023

World-renowned illusionist Michael Grandinetti is hitting the road with stunning new wonders, bringing his show filled with magic, music, comedy, and amazement to Raue Center with two shows on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. 

Very few people have achieved what Michael has with his magic and it's no wonder that he has so many sold-out venues where audiences have the chance to experience his work live and in person.  Ticket buyers find themselves wide-eyed, with imaginations soaring and smiles beaming, throughout the entire 90-minute performance and "Awesome!", "Wow!" and "Come back again soon!" are just a few of the consistent comments heard during the meet and greets afterward.

With his over 100 plus network TV appearances on shows currently syndicated in over 100 countries worldwide, including his starring roles on NBC's "The World's Most Dangerous Magic", five seasons of The CW's "Masters of Illusion", Pop's "Don't Blink", as well as his appearances on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, FOX's Bones, and The Bold and the Beautiful, Michael has become one of the country's most familiar faces to audiences of all ages.  In addition, he was named by Entertainment Weekly as "a great magician who can truly communicate with an audience", Hidden Remote as a "fan favorite...with charisma and an easy rapport with an audience", and Digital Journal as "the one to watch in magic in a show that is five out of five stars".

