Illinois Arts Council Agency $15,000 Artist Fellowship Awards Deadline November 2

The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) 2021 Artists Fellowship Program is open and the deadline is rapidly approaching.

Applications are due to the Illinois Arts Council's electronic SlideRoom system by November 2, 2020 at 11:59pm. The awards will be announced in the spring of 2021.

A recording of the Artist Fellowship webinar is posted on the IACA website: https://arts.illinois.gov/Workshops%20%26%20Webinars Artist Fellowship Program The IACA will provide a limited number of $15,000 awards across the following discipline categories:

Literature (includes sub-categories of poetry, prose, and scriptworks)

Media Arts (category includes audio art, digital art, film, and video)

Music (includes sub-categories of music composition and music improvisation)

Performance-Based Arts (includes sub-categories of choreography and new performance forms)

A limited number of $1,500 Finalist Awards will also be given. The Artist Fellowship Program's intent is to enrich and strengthen the state of Illinois by supporting accomplished Illinois artists who are the foundation of Illinois' creative environment. The Artist Fellowship Program recognizes exceptional artists who have created a substantial body of work throughout their career by providing awards to support continued artistic growth.

For more information and assistance visit: https://arts.illinois.gov/AFA-Program.

