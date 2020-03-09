Iconic Chicago Latin Inspired Restaurant, Carnivale, Hosts Weekly Entertainment

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Chicago's one-of-a-kind restaurant serving Latin inspired cuisine from South America, Central America and Mexico for those who are seeking an unparalleled festive experience, Carnivale, 702 W. Fulton Market St., hosts Vivir, a weekly live entertainment program of authentic performances featuring DJs, musicians, aerialists and Samba and Salsa dancers, on Friday nights between 7 - 10 p.m. With upcoming acts including performances from Samba Dancers, Salsa Dancers, Aerialists, Brazilian Singer Cecy Santana, Maracatu dancers and Congo drummers, guests of Vivir at Carnivale will experience an engaging and unexpected evening that dazzles the senses.

Carnivale's menu, crafted by Executive Chef Jose Melendez Jr., includes several creative Latin inspired dishes like Vieras a la Plancha, Paella de Mariscos, Peruvian Chicken, Yapingacho and Fideos. Leaning into steak and seafood-centric dishes, Carnivale also offers the highest-quality steaks, seafood bites and ceviches, including Gaucho Steak, a 45-day, dry-aged Linz Heritage Ribeye, Bife de Chorizo, a Prime Halal Bone-In New York Strip, Yellowtail Tiradito Ahumado, East and West Coast Oysters and Shrimp Ceviche. Dessert favorites include a Chocolate Dome of white and dark chocolate mousse, raspberry sorbet, berries and cinnamon chocolate sauce, Organic Cotton Candy and Banana Pecan Toffee Cake. A hotspot for lively weekend brunch as well as buffet brunch celebrations hosted throughout the year, Carnivale provides guests a varied selection of options such as Chorizo Spiced Pork Belly Benedict, Cajeta French Toast, La Madrina Sandwich, Lomito Sandwich, plus a variety of appetizers and sides like Ropa Vieja and Caramelized Plantains.

No visit to Carnivale is complete without one of the restaurant's signature cocktails and wines. The ever-evolving menu includes all sorts of new intoxications and libations for all tastes, such as the Clover Club, Spanish Gin & Tonic, Old Cuban, Caipirinha, Cotton Candy Martini, Tommy's Margarita and La Colmena. Several fun brunch-style cocktails are also available on Sundays, including Spanish Coffee, Michelada, Brunch Punch, Hemingway Daquiri and an array of sparkling beverages.

Conveniently located in the heart of Chicago's Fulton Market District, Carnivale is impossible to miss with its recognizable exterior, hand-painted murals that can be seen from the Kennedy Expressway. A quintessential destination for foodies, travelers and those looking for bold and spontaneous experiences, Carnivale is where Chicagoans and visitors go to live a colorful life. Featuring more than 400 unique pieces of original art throughout the 35,000 square feet of restaurant and event space, Carnivale has a lush and artistic interior from the vibrant colors and luxurious fabrics to the non-traditional seating and exotic décor that creates a festive atmosphere for any occasion. Home to its own selfie room and thousands of spaces for photo opportunities, Carnivale was an Instagrammers dream years before the platform hit peak popularity and offers guests of all ages the opportunity to pose against a delightful and complex backdrop.

With seven distinct event spaces: Tango, Flamenco, Lambada, Samba, and three semi-private Salons, plus a large main dining room, Carnivale is an ideal event venue and provides complimentary linens, tables, chairs, audio-visual needs, décor and entertainment vendors whether it be for a funky birthday celebration or a large, elegant wedding. To create an event to remember, Carnivale is also able to serve its menu items to event guests in plated, family-style, buffet and reception styles as well as with hosted bar, cash bar and bar package options.

Carnivale is open for dinner Monday - Thursday from 5 - 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 - 11 p.m. and Sunday from 5 - 9 p.m. Brunch is served Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. The restaurant offers happy hour specials Monday - Friday from 4 - 6:30 p.m. and its lounge is open Monday - Thursday from 4 - 10 p.m., Friday from 4 - 11 p.m., Saturday from 5 - 11 p.m. and Sunday from 5 - 9 p.m. Valet parking is available for $12 after 4 p.m. daily.

For more information on Carnivale, visit www.carnivalechicago.com or call (312) 850-5005.





