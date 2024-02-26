INANIMATE Comes to Theater Wit Next Month

Theater Wit will present the Midwest premiere of Inanimate, the story of a woman in love with her local Dairy Queen sign.

Theater Wit Artistic Director Jeremy Wechsler directs Nick Robideau’s comic exploration of objectum sexuality, a true phenomenon characterized by a sexual or romantic attraction to inanimate objects.

Enter Erica Grillo, who suddenly, at 30, finds herself in love. Dee really understands Erica, and opens her eyes to true romance. He's everything she's ever wanted: warm, compassionate, a great listener and sexy AF. The fact that he's a Dairy Queen sign is just a plus.

Previews of Inanimate are Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 31: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Press opening is Monday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

Performances run through Saturday, May 4: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18-$55. Run time is 90 minutes, no intermission. Purchase tickets at theaterwit.org, call (773) 975.8150, or buy in person at the Theater Wit box office.

Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in the Belmont Theatre District in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Convenient parking is available for $10 across the street from the theater in the lot behind Kubo restaurant (pay at the Theater Wit box office.) Neighborhood street parking is available, as are private paid lots (tip: book ahead and at a discount with SpotHero). Theater Wit is also accessible via the CTA 77 Belmont bus, and is three blocks west of the CTA Belmont Red/Brown/Purple line stop.