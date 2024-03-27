Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to Present Spring Series: OF JOY at Harris Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has revealed program selections for Spring Series: Of Joy, the final installment of Season 46, Abundance. The engagement will include four unique works, once again showcasing the company's adaptability and deep appreciation for the universal language of dance. A Company Premiere by Johan Inger and several critically acclaimed reprises will constitute the program. The Spring Series will be presented at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph St.) May 17-19, 2024. Tickets are now on sale.

The Spring Series: Of Joy seamlessly blends athleticism with fluidity to take audiences on a mesmerizing and exciting journey. Described by The Guardian as "a thrilling mixture of swagger and challenge," IMPASSE by Johan Inger will be presented alongside Kyle Abraham's tour de force solo Show Pony, described as "so darn good" by the Chicago Tribune. The program Will Close with encore performances of two World Premieres from Winter Series: HSDC Resident Artist Aszure Barton's latest work A Duo and Maria Torres' Echoes of Our Ancestors.

"Of Joy is a choreographic tapestry that invites the audience to explore a dynamic range of styles, emotions and narratives, demonstrating the boundless creativity within the field of dance," said Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. "The vibrant selection of works celebrate the diversity, beauty, and innovation inherent to the art form."

Tickets for the Season 46 Spring program are now available by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744 ext. 5, or by visiting www.hubbardstreetdance.com/of-joy and range from $15 to $110. Visit www.hubbardstreetdance.com to learn more.

Hubbard Street is grateful to Season 46: Abundance partners Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council for their continued support.

The Season 46 Spring Series: Of Joy performance schedule is as follows:

Spring Series: Of Joy

Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19, 2024

at the Harris Theater for Music & Dance

Friday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m.

Featuring:

Echoes of Our Ancestors by Maria Torres

Show Pony by Kyle Abraham

A Duo by Resident Artist Aszure Barton

IMPASSE by Johan Inger