Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season

The 2023/24 Season begins with Fall Series: Of Peace (Nov. 2-5) at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) and David McDermott, executive director, have announced the programs for the company's 46th season, Abundance, a celebration of togetherness, resilience and gratitude. Abundance's offerings will include company and world premieres as well as some classic and familiar pieces, all served with HSDC's signature precision and excellence.

The 2023/24 Season begins with Fall Series: Of Peace (Nov. 2-5) at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph St.), which will present a company premiere of the lyrical and moving return to patience by the company's newly appointed Resident Artist, Aszure Barton. Darrell Grand Moultrie's Dichotomy of a Journey, called "exhilarating" by WTTW, is followed by the joyful Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch, which made its HSDC debut this Spring.

With the promise of warmer weather on the horizon, Winter Series: Of Hope at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (220 E. Chicago Ave.) will serve as a breath of fresh air with its mix of inventive world premieres and beloved revivals. Program A (Feb. 23-25) will present an encore of Randy Duncan's Love Infinite, hailed "athletic and balletic and crowd-pleasing" by the Chicago Reader, along with the recent Hubbard Street commission Dear Frankie by Doris Duke award-winner Rennie Harris, coming to the MCA stage for the first time. A world premiere duet by Resident Artist Aszure Barton completes the program.

Winter Series: Of Hope Program B (Feb. 29-March 3) will feature two world premieres: one by award-winning Latin Jazz choreographer Maria Torres, and another by Hubbard Street alums Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, known together as FLOCK. The program will also present Rennie Harris' tribute to Chicago house music, Dear Frankie.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago heats up the Harris Theater stage with Spring Series: Of Joy, offering another diverse program displaying HSDC at its best. Described by The Guardian as "a thrilling mixture of swagger and challenge," Impasse by Johan Inger will be presented alongside Kyle Abraham's tour de force solo Show Pony, described as "so darn good" by the Chicago Tribune. The program will close with encore performances of Aszure Barton's latest work and Maria Torres' world premiere from Winter Series.

"Following two wonderful years of reconnecting with our audience-returning to live performance-we want to acknowledge the support we've received from our community and express our sincerest gratitude with this new season," said Fisher-Harrell. "Abundance is an eclectic lineup of works celebrating the natural evolution of the company while also honoring our celebrated repertoire. Audiences will get to experience a new level of expertise brought by our Resident Artist, Aszure Barton, but with that classic Hubbard Street flavor! I hope everyone's ready for a feast of the senses."

Subscriptions for the 46th season, Abundance are now available to renewing Season 45 subscribers, starting at $76 plus a $12 handling fee, until late summer when subscriptions open to new members. Renewals are available by calling the HSDC Box Office at 312-850-9744 or visiting Click Here. HSDC is also proud to once again offer Young Professionals Subscription packages for just $60 plus a handling fee, which includes one Section 3 ticket per series. Visit Click Here to learn more.

Hubbard Street is grateful to the Season 46: Abundance Season partners Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council for their continued support.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU