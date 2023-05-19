Hilarious Rock Horror Musical STABBED IN THE HEART Concert Reading Fundraiser Comes To Chicago

Get ready to be mesmerized by a captivating fusion of rock, horror, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling as the much-anticipated concert reading fundraiser of "Stabbed in the Heart" hits the stage on June 4th at 7:30 PM. This exclusive event will take place at The Raven Room, located at 4702 N Ravenswood Ave Suite B, in the heart of Chicago, and promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, all to support new work.

"Stabbed in the Heart" is a groundbreaking rock horror musical that draws inspiration from the comedic genius of films like Scream and Friday the 13th. Written by the creative minds of Nate Hall and Cody Lindley, this unique production effortlessly blends thrilling horror elements with comedic moments and heartfelt storytelling. The result is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that will have audiences laughing, gasping, and cheering in equal measure.

The concert reading fundraiser will provide a taste of the hilarious and heartfelt magic that awaits in the full production of "Stabbed in the Heart," scheduled to hit the stage in 2023. This exciting event offers an opportunity for theater lovers, music enthusiasts, and fans of the genre to support the realization of this extraordinary musical. In the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, tickets for the concert reading fundraiser are donate-what-you-can, allowing patrons to contribute according to their means and ensuring that everyone can enjoy this spectacular show.

Taking place at the renowned venue, The Raven Room, attendees will be immersed in a hauntingly atmospheric ambiance perfectly suited to the tone of the show. The cast, comprised of exceptionally talented performers, will bring the hilarious and heartfelt characters to life through a concert-style presentation, featuring electrifying musical numbers, side-splitting comedy, and spine-tingling storytelling.

"Stabbed in the Heart" Concert Reading Fundraiser

Date: June 4th, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: The Raven Room, 4702 N Ravenswood Ave Suite B, Chicago, IL

Tickets for this exclusive event are limited, so theater enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats in advance. In the spirit of inclusivity, tickets for the concert reading fundraiser are donate-what-you-can, allowing individuals to contribute according to their means and ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of "Stabbed in the Heart."

To reserve your tickets, please visit the event website at: Click Here

"Stabbed in the Heart" promises to be a thrilling, hilarious, and heartfelt theatrical experience that will leave audiences eagerly awaiting the full production in 2023. By attending the concert reading fundraiser, patrons can enjoy an incredible evening of entertainment while playing a vital role in bringing this sensational rock horror musical to life.

For more information, ticket reservations, and donation opportunities, please visit the ticket link, or donate directly at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stabbed-in-the-heart-a-new-musical. You can also contact Nate Hall (505-670-9181) for any additional questions or concerns.