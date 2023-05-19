Hilarious Rock Horror Musical STABBED IN THE HEART Concert Reading Fundraiser Comes To Chicago

"Stabbed in the Heart" is a groundbreaking rock horror musical that draws inspiration from the comedic genius of films like Scream and Friday the 13th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season Photo 3 JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season
Michael Shannon & More to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo 4 Michael Shannon to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 23-24 Season

Get ready to be mesmerized by a captivating fusion of rock, horror, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling as the much-anticipated concert reading fundraiser of "Stabbed in the Heart" hits the stage on June 4th at 7:30 PM. This exclusive event will take place at The Raven Room, located at 4702 N Ravenswood Ave Suite B, in the heart of Chicago, and promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, all to support new work.

"Stabbed in the Heart" is a groundbreaking rock horror musical that draws inspiration from the comedic genius of films like Scream and Friday the 13th. Written by the creative minds of Nate Hall and Cody Lindley, this unique production effortlessly blends thrilling horror elements with comedic moments and heartfelt storytelling. The result is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that will have audiences laughing, gasping, and cheering in equal measure.

The concert reading fundraiser will provide a taste of the hilarious and heartfelt magic that awaits in the full production of "Stabbed in the Heart," scheduled to hit the stage in 2023. This exciting event offers an opportunity for theater lovers, music enthusiasts, and fans of the genre to support the realization of this extraordinary musical. In the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, tickets for the concert reading fundraiser are donate-what-you-can, allowing patrons to contribute according to their means and ensuring that everyone can enjoy this spectacular show.

Taking place at the renowned venue, The Raven Room, attendees will be immersed in a hauntingly atmospheric ambiance perfectly suited to the tone of the show. The cast, comprised of exceptionally talented performers, will bring the hilarious and heartfelt characters to life through a concert-style presentation, featuring electrifying musical numbers, side-splitting comedy, and spine-tingling storytelling.

"Stabbed in the Heart" Concert Reading Fundraiser

Date: June 4th, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: The Raven Room, 4702 N Ravenswood Ave Suite B, Chicago, IL

Tickets for this exclusive event are limited, so theater enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats in advance. In the spirit of inclusivity, tickets for the concert reading fundraiser are donate-what-you-can, allowing individuals to contribute according to their means and ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of "Stabbed in the Heart."

To reserve your tickets, please visit the event website at: Click Here

"Stabbed in the Heart" promises to be a thrilling, hilarious, and heartfelt theatrical experience that will leave audiences eagerly awaiting the full production in 2023. By attending the concert reading fundraiser, patrons can enjoy an incredible evening of entertainment while playing a vital role in bringing this sensational rock horror musical to life.

For more information, ticket reservations, and donation opportunities, please visit the ticket link, or donate directly at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stabbed-in-the-heart-a-new-musical. You can also contact Nate Hall (505-670-9181) for any additional questions or concerns.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

NEXT TO NORMAL to Launch Paramounts Second Bold Series in July Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL to Launch Paramount's Second Bold Series in July

Prepare to be spellbound by the award-winning musical Next to Normal, playing July 26-September 3, 2023 in Paramount Theatre’s intimate new Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora.

Streams of Shorts, a Feature from Israel & More Set for Pride Film Fest Programming fo Photo
Streams of Shorts, a Feature from Israel & More Set for Pride Film Fest Programming for June and July 2023

Pride Film Fest will celebrate the Pride month of June with three programs of short LGBT films from around the world and an in-person screening of the Argentine film HORSEPLAY at  Chicago’s Facets on June 22.

SNOW WHITE – AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL, SHE LOVES ME & More Set for Citadel Theatre 20 Photo
SNOW WHITE – AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL, SHE LOVES ME & More Set for Citadel Theatre 2023-24 Season

Citadel Theatre’s programming for 2023-24 will include a four-show subscription season, and two all-family musicals. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

Photos: First Look At Arthur Millers THE CRUCIBLE At Invictus Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE At Invictus Theatre Company

Invictus Theatre Company has released first look photos for its upcoming revival of Arthur Miller’s THE CRUCIBLE.


More Hot Stories For You

NEXT TO NORMAL to Launch Paramount's Second Bold Series in JulyNEXT TO NORMAL to Launch Paramount's Second Bold Series in July
Streams of Shorts, a Feature from Israel & More Set for Pride Film Fest Programming for June and July 2023Streams of Shorts, a Feature from Israel & More Set for Pride Film Fest Programming for June and July 2023
SNOW WHITE – AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL, SHE LOVES ME & More Set for Citadel Theatre 2023-24 SeasonSNOW WHITE – AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL, SHE LOVES ME & More Set for Citadel Theatre 2023-24 Season
The Understudy Coffee & Books Hosts Its Very First Book Event with a Chicago-Theatre-Centric NovelThe Understudy Coffee & Books Hosts Its Very First Book Event with a Chicago-Theatre-Centric Novel

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gag Reflex
Annoyance Theatre & Bar (1/21-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Call Me Elizabeth
Venus Cabaret Theater (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center for the Arts (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
The Marriott Theatre (4/12-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
CIBC Theatre (6/20-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/31-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
The Marriott Theatre (6/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You