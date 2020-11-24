Highland Park Players, Big Noise Theatre and BC/EFA Team Up for 'Winter Wondergram: The Ultimate Holiday Card Experience'

What happens when a bunch of performing artists are stuck at home because of a pandemic? They get creative! This holiday season, Highland Park Players, Big Noise Theatre, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS have teamed up to bring you Winter Wondergram: The Ultimate Holiday Card Experience.

Winter Wondergram offers a roster of quirky holiday characters that prepare custom video messages for your friends and loved ones. Featured artists are from all over the country and are professionals at the top of their craft! The twist? Depending on what character you choose, videos can include everything from singing, comedy, tap dancing, hula dancing, and even acrobatics! Each personalized video is professionally produced and a few minutes long. Characters are fully costumed, and there is scenic design and more...guaranteed to impress and make your friends and family smile!

Head on over to the Winter Wondergram website to order your custom messages today! Cards only cost about $25 each and will be electronically delivered to the recipient for you! Follow the Winter Wondergram Facebook page for other exciting content!

Characters include: The First Noel (Santa's Ex-Wife), Peppermint Penguin (Tap Dancer), Christmas Crank, Acrobatic Elf, Comet the (Jazz Singing) Reindeer, Jackie Frost, Corny Christmas Heroine, Magical Musical Toys, Trudy Garland, The Fezziwigs, Grandma That Got Run Over By A Reindeer, Kevin The Home Alone Kid, and many more!

Talent Includes: Cherry Torres (Hamilton National Tour), Sawyer Smith (Joseph Jefferson Award Winner), Elyse Bell (Jimmy Award Nominee), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Joseph Jefferson Award Winner), Kathleen Butler-Duplessis (Theatre at the Center), Michelle Lauto (Joseph Jefferson Award Winner), Alex Bender (Broadway: Bandstand), Bri Sudia (Goodman Theater, Paramount Theatre), Annie Jo Fischer (Paramount Theatre, Marriott Theatre), Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Miserables National Tour), Brandon Patterson (Walt Disney World Performer), Rachel Wong (The Spongebob Musical National Tour), Nellie Shuford (Phoenix Theatre Company), Zachary Miller (WeFlips Entertainment), Rachel Carreras (Big Noise Theatre), and Quinn Kelch (Lookingglass Theatre).

Winter Wondergram is directed by the acclaimed, and Joseph Jefferson Award winning, Scott Weinstein. Scott is a Chicago and New York theater director and was the Associate Director for the First National Tour of Million Dollar Quartet. Scott has also directed at many of the country's top regional theaters (Marriott Theater, Steppenwolf Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, Drury Lane, and others).

"In a time of uncertainty for our industry, especially with the holidays fast approaching, bringing the magic of theatre into the comfort of people's homes has been a great pleasure," says Weinstein. "We're so proud of this unique gift idea and can't wait to show you what we're doing! This is the perfect project to lift the spirit of our community and create an artistic outlet for performers stuck at home, all while benefiting artists and the arts."

Winter Wondergram is a fundraiser for not-for-profit arts organizations including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Highland Park Players, and Big Noise Theatre.

Winter Wondergram creative staff includes Scott Weinstein (Director), Holly Weis (Creator, Executive Producer), Heather Benveniste (Producer), Martha Shuford (Costumer), Matt Zalinski (Scenic Design), Jacob Cohen (Public Relations), and Henry Gessner (Media Consultant). The project is also supported by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Highland Park Players (Highland Park, IL) and Big Noise Theatre (Des Plaines, IL).

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You