Hell in a Handbag's A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY Extends Through Mid-August

Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Productions' hit parody A Fine Feathered Murder: A Miss Marbled Mystery has added five additional performances, extending through Saturday, August 13, 2022 at The Chopin Upstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are currently available at buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions.

This world premiere whodunit inspired by everyone's favorite female British mystery writer is written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Cheryl Snodgrass. The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson*, Ed Jones*, Nicky Mendelsohn*, Michael Rashid*, Tyler Anthony Smith* and Danne W. Taylor* with Kelly Bolton, Lolly Extract, Barbara Figgins, Chad Gearig-Howe, Michael Hampton, Shane Roberie, Elizabeth Rude, Scott Sawa, Coco Sho-Nell, Ben Stacy, Maria Stephens and Maiko Terazawa.

Handbag goes posh with Ed Jones* as Miss Jane Marbled, an unassuming spinster with a knack for solving murders. It's a good thing because people drop dead wherever she goes. Join Miss Marbled as she visits her dear friend, the wickedly and ridiculously chic, Lady Violetta Fowler (David Cerda*) for the annual Fine Feathered Ball at the Fowler Estate, England's largest poultry farm. All is well until murder shows up, unannounced, and, in the most brutal fashion. Poor unflusterable Miss Marbled is left to contend with a rogues' gallery of suspects sure to delight audiences in the tastefully intriguing manner they've come to expect from Hell in a Handbag Productions.

The production team includes Pamela L. Parker* (Scenic Designer), Bill Morey and Beth Laske-Miller (Costume Designers), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer/Music), Hannah Dains (Props Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Sydney Genco* (Make-up Designer), Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppetry), Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach), Abby Teel (Production Manager), Spencer Douglas Clark (Assistant Director, Intimacy, Choreographer), Drew Donnelly* (Lead Stage Manager) and Leland Culver and Jamie Kreppein (Stage Managers).

Please note: Handbag will continue to adhere to all city, state and federal COVID safety guidelines in place at the time of performance including, but not limited to, proof of full vaccination and masking at all performances.

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Title: A Fine Feathered Murder: A Miss Marbled Mystery

Playwright: Artistic Director David Cerda*

Director: Cheryl Snodgrass

Cast (in alphabetical order): Kelly Bolton (Vivian Birdsong, August 5,7,12) David Cerda* (Lady Violetta Fowler), Lolly Extract (Winston, Penelope), Barbara Figgins (Mrs. Hawk), Chad Gearig-Howe (Nigel Brewster, August 5 - 13) Sydney Genco* (Gerta Rabe, through August 7), Michael Hampton (Nigel Brewster, through July 31), Caitlin Jackson* (Vivian Birdsong), Ed Jones* (Miss Jane Marbled), Nicky Mendelsohn* (Chick), Michael Rashid* (Garson), Shane Roberie (Lord Reginald Fowler, Inspector Byrd), Elizabeth Rude (Millicent Lark), Scott Sawa (Constable Hatcher, August 5 - 13), Coco Sho-Nell (Treasure Abundance), Tyler Anthony Smith* (Charles Fowler), Ben Stacy (Constable Hatcher, through July 31), Maria Stephens (Prudence Peck), Danne W. Taylor* (The Dowager Countess Edith Fowler) and Maiko Terazawa (Gerta Rabe, August 12 - 13).

Understudies: Steve Kimbrough and Robert Williams*.

Location: The Chopin Upstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago

Previews: Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, June 19 at 3 pm and Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 pm

Opening/Press performance: Friday, June 24 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Saturday, June 25 - Saturday, August 13, 2022

Curtain Times (through July 31, 2022): Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm

Extension Performances: Friday, August 5 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, August 7 at 3 pm, Friday, August 12 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $42 advanced general admission, $45 at the door, $62 VIP/reserved seating with drink ticket. Group rates $34 for 10 or more. Tickets are currently available at buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions.

About the Artists



David Cerda (Playwright) is a founding member and Artistic Director of Hell in a Handbag Productions, now celebrating its 20th year anniversary. As resident playwright, he has written many Handbag productions as well as acted in them. His play, The Drag Seed was recently produced at LaMaMa Experimental Theater and his Golden Girls Lost Episodes parody shows have been produced around the country and was featured in Golden Con: Thank you for being a Fan, the world's first fan convention dedicated to all things Golden Girls at Chicago's Navy Pier. As a Latinx queer individual, he is a proud inductee into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame and recipient of a Jeff Award for lifetime achievement for his 25 years (and counting) of work and service to the community. He lives in Chicago with his partner, Christopher.

Cheryl Snodgrass (Director) has most recently directed the remount of The Drag Seed and its move to LaMama in NYC. She first worked with HIAH as an actor, playing Bigger Lorraine in Caged Dames, but soon transitioned to directing. She has since directed Die! Mommie, Die!, Haywire, Rip Nelson's Halloween Spooktacluar, SCARRIE The Musical, L'imitation of Life and The Birds. Cheryl has also assisted David in developing several scripts. Outside of HIAH, Cheryl has worked with playwright Jeff Goode for 35 years as a director, actor and producer. She directed the premiere productions of Poona the F*ckdog and Other Plays for Children (Trap Door), The Emancipation of Alabaster McGill (Studio Roanoke) and The Eight Reindeer Monologues (Brave Hearts). In the last five years, she's directed three shows for The Foundlings - To the New Girl, Hoist, and The Eight. She directed two shows for Glass Apple - Shadows of Birds and Lighthouses in the Desert and, finally, Who's Holiday, for Penobscott Theatre in Bangor, ME.

About Hell in a Handbag Productions

Hell in a Handbag is dedicated to the preservation, exploration, and celebration of works ingrained in the realm of popular culture via theatrical productions through parody, music and homage. Handbag is a 501(c)(3) Not for Profit. For additional information, visit handbagproductions.org.