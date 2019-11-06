Hell In A Handbag's BETTE: XMAS AT THE CONTINENTAL BATHS Presented At Mary's Attic

Hell in a Handbag Productions is pleased to bring back its steamy cabaret sensation - with a holiday twist! Handbag diva Caitlin Jackson* recreates Bette Midler's historic concert at New York's Continental Baths in BETTE: XMAS AT THE CONTINENTAL BATHS, playing December 6 - 31, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available through Brown Paper Tickets at bettelive.bpt.me or by calling (800) 838-3006. The press opening is Saturday, December 7 at 9:30 pm.

With the inimitable Tommy Ross tickling the ivories as Barry Manilow, Handbag's loving recreation of the beginning of Ms. Midler's stellar career features the fabulous songs she sang for the boys in the bathhouse, including Chattanooga Choo-Choo, Superstar - plus holiday ditties done in Bette's unparalleled style. BETTE: XMAS AT THE CONTINENTAL BATHS is adapted by Artistic Director David Cerda and Catilin Jackson, with direction by Catilin Jackson and Marc Lewallen.

BETTE also features Terry McCarthy* as bathhouse proprietor Mr. Gerard and Sydney Genco* and Allison Petrillo as Bette's bawdy back-up broads, Trixie and Laverne.

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.





