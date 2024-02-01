Haven Announces DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 7, Featuring Three Emerging Directors In Fully Staged Productions of Short Plays

Tickets on sale now for March 27th - April 10th, 2024 at The Den Theatre in Chicago.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 1 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 2 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Haven Announces DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 7, Featuring Three Emerging Directors In Fully Staged Productions of Short Plays

Haven will start 2024 programming with its annual Director's Haven, now in its seventh year. Featuring three emerging directors, this Director's Haven 7 gives directors in the earliest stages of their professional careers a rare opportunity to take risks, hone their crafts and talents, and share their vision through a fully staged production of a short play.

Director's Haven 7 will play March 27th - April 10th, 2024 at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

The 2024 directors announced by Haven are: Leanna Oliveira, directing The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould by Benjamin Bettenbender, Gaby Labotka, directing Skyflint, by Cassandra Rose, and Faith Hart, directing Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett.

Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin comments, "The arts and culture landscape, particularly in the theatre, is one marked by scarcity, especially in terms of dedicated space for emerging creative talent. Director's Haven stands out as a refuge amidst this scarcity, positioned as a program dedicated to nurturing emerging directors. It provides them not just a space, but an ecosystem to practice their craft. This year's selection of directors illustrates the many ways in which creatives are sculpting the future of arts and culture.

The existence of Director's Haven as one of few initiatives of its kind, highlights a broader issue: the sustainability of the arts cannot rely on old models. While this program represents progress, it is a drop in the ocean of untapped creative potential. This raises a critical question - in the absence of such programs, where will the next generation of creative visionaries find their footing? The answer lies in our collective effort to create more inclusive, supportive, and innovative platforms that welcome and foster the growth of emerging directors, storytellers, and creatives. The future of the arts depends on our ability to expand our collective horizon beyond the conventional, ensuring that the next generation of creative voices have the opportunity to be heard and to flourish."

Other production and creative team to date include: Nicole LoCicero (Associate Production Manager), Emma Brutman (Scenic), Katie Novak (Props), Andres Mota (Costume Designer), Jake Sorgen (Sound), Julie Adams (Lighting Designer), Amy Allen (Stage Manager for Skyflint), Kelsey Rich (Stage Manager for Krapp's Last Tape), Hailey Piorek (Stage Manager for The Siren Song of Stephen Jay Gould), Alexis Walker (Casting), Ian Damont Martin (Artistic Director) Angela Salinas (Executive Director), Julia Farrell Diefenbach (Director of Marketing and Social Media).

Director's Haven 7

Directed by: Leanna Oliveira, Gaby Labotka, and Faith Hart

Location: The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Previews March 25 & 26 7pm

Opening performance: Press Opening March 27 at 7pm

Regular run: Sunday March 31st - Sunday, April 10th, 2024

Curtain Times: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 7 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Tickets: Previews: Pay-What-You-Can. Regular: $15




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Raven Theatre Company Announces Cast And Production Team For THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER Photo
Raven Theatre Company Announces Cast And Production Team For THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for the final show of its 41st season, THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER.

2
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL Photo
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

The new production at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire is In The Heights. The music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda (pre-Hamilton) and the book is by Quiara Alegria Hudes.  Washington Heights in New York City is the setting. This is a story about hope, love but mostly family. Director James Vasquez has crafted an explosive, colorful and exhilarating production. The choreography by William Carlos Angulo leaves the audience breathless and wanting more. The orchestra under the direction of Noah Landis showcases Miranda’s mix of music genres to perfection.  This cast headed by Joseph Morales (Usnavi) shows how a close community actually is family. They love each other. They care for each other. If there is a problem personally or professionally, they are there to help. They all have dreams.  Usnavi owns a bodega. His cousin, Sonny (Jordan Arrendondo), helps with the store and he has a crush on Vanessa (Paola V. Hernandez in her Marriott debut). Vanessa dreams of finding an apartment away from the Heights.  Usnavi wants to return the Dominican Republic, the island of his roots. His friend Benny, (Yasir Muhammad) wants a promotion. The women who run the salon, Daniela (scene stealing Lillian Castillo), Vanessa and Carla (Michelle Lauto) are always wanting to hear gossip. Daniela has to move her salon from the Heights to the Bronx because of rent increase. On this hot July 3, Nina (Addie Morales), has returned from her first year at Stanford. The community is thrilled to see her. Her father and mother, Kevin and Camilla (Rudy Martinez and Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel both in their Marriott debut) are so proud of her accomplishments. Nina reveals to her parents she has lost her scholarship. At the same time, Nina’s parents are seeking an emergency loan to keep their taxi service in business. Benny, who is hoping for a promotion, helps on the dispatch for the first time. Then there is the “matriarch” of the neighborhood. Abuela Claudia (Chrissy Guerrero evoking every emotion). She has raised Usnavi since his parents died and still lives with him. She is the center for the people of the community. Kevin decides to sell the business to pay for Nina’s tuition. This means Benny is now out of a job. No one is happy. The young people go to a dance club. The tension is tight in the club. During one dance, the power goes out. Because of the power outage, Usnavi’s bodega has been looted. Abuela Claudia convinces Usnavi to get rid of the bodega. Nina and Benny have spent the night together while her parents have been searching for her. When she arrives home with Benny, her father tells Benny he will never be a part of their family. There is so much fighting that Camila tells the family it’s time to come together before it’s too late. The heat and power outage continue so the neighbors decide for one last celebration before the bodega, the salon and dispatch close their doors. During the celebration, it is announced that there has been a death in the community. The neighbors unite to hold a vigil. Usnavi, Benny, and Daniela are preparing to move on with their lives away from the Heights. The next morning as Usnavi prepares to close his bodega with Sonny’s help, he realizes this block in the Heights is where his roots are. This is where he will stay. Home.

3
See Literary Icon Percival Everett In Chicago For Book Launch At Studebaker Theater Photo
See Literary Icon Percival Everett In Chicago For Book Launch At Studebaker Theater

Literary icon Percival Everett will be in Chicago for a book launch on March 28 at Studebaker Theater.

4
CHAMPION, HIGHWAY PATROL & More Lead Chicagos February 2024 Top Picks Photo
CHAMPION, HIGHWAY PATROL & More Lead Chicago's February 2024 Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. February 2024's top picks include Lyric Opera's Champion, Cinderella, Goodman's Highway Patrol and more.

More Hot Stories For You

See Literary Icon Percival Everett In Chicago For Book Launch At Studebaker TheaterSee Literary Icon Percival Everett In Chicago For Book Launch At Studebaker Theater
Comedian Tony Deyo Comes To The Den Theatre in AprilComedian Tony Deyo Comes To The Den Theatre in April
Chicago Sinfonietta's MLK Tribute Concert Recognized with a Silver Anthem Award at 3rd Annual Anthem AwardsChicago Sinfonietta's MLK Tribute Concert Recognized with a Silver Anthem Award at 3rd Annual Anthem Awards
Cast and Team Revealed For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in Concert at PorchlightCast and Team Revealed For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in Concert at Porchlight

Videos

Get A First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Marriott Theatre Video
Get A First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Marriott Theatre
Get A First Look At Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Blanchard's CHAMPION Video
Get A First Look At Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Blanchard's CHAMPION
Watch a New Trailer for ANYTHING GOES at Porchlight Music Theatre Video
Watch a New Trailer for ANYTHING GOES at Porchlight Music Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
The Prom in Chicago The Prom
Ghostlight ETC (2/01-2/04)Tracker
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
123 Andrés in Chicago 123 Andrés
The Center for Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
Topdog/Underdog in Chicago Topdog/Underdog
Windy City Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
Schubert & Beethoven in Chicago Schubert & Beethoven
Chicago Symphony Center (3/01-3/02)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Buckingham Fountain (11/19-1/10)
Compañía Nacional de Danza in Chicago Compañía Nacional de Danza
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (2/10-2/10)
Complexions Contemporary Ballet in Chicago Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (2/03-2/03)
Don't Quit Your Daydream in Chicago Don't Quit Your Daydream
The Second City Mainstage (2/01-3/03)
Wipeout in Chicago Wipeout
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (2/29-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You