Mania the ABBA Tribute takes audiences back in time by recreating one of the world's finest pop groups in a live stage performance.

Sep. 12, 2022  
Have The Time Of Your Life With Mania THE ABBA TRIBUTE At Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the original tribute from London's West End, Mania: The Abba Tribute to downtown Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. on October 15, 2022.

"Mania is one of the most popular shows we have ever presented at Raue Center and we love having them back with us," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "This show is not to be missed!"

Mania the ABBA Tribute takes audiences back in time by recreating one of the world's finest pop groups in a live stage performance. This highly polished and professional production was created in 1999 and played its first shows in 2000. In 2002, Mania was invited to perform at London's West End, playing for 18 weeks at the Strand Theatre. That same year, the show also made its German Debut at the Deutsches Theatre Munich, where it sold every seat in the house for 21 performances.

In 2003, Mania The Abba Tribute was presented with a prestigious Radio Regenbogen Award for the best musical of 2002 and toured extensively throughout Europe, selling out theatres. In 2004, Mania played a television special celebrating 30 years since ABBA came to prominence with "Waterloo." The special was broadcast throughout Europe and viewed by over 11 million people. Fellow performers included original members of the ABBA band, stars from the musical "Mamma Mia" and an appearance by the iconic Bjorn Ulveaus.

Mania The Abba Tribute has continued to enjoy great success, selling out venues long before the show hits town. The show has toured internationally and is the world's most successful touring ABBA tribute.

Tickets start at $37 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.


