Harris Theater Announces Lori Dimun as New President and CEO

She will succeed Patricia Barretto, who passed away in March.

The Harris Theater in Chicago is getting a new president and CEO. Lori Dimun will step up from her position as chief operating officer and general manager, a position she'd held since 2017, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dimun lives in Chicago and previously worked in events management for the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She will succeed Patricia Barretto, who passed away in March.

The Harris board chair David Snyder says Dimun has given the theater "capable leadership, strong relationships in the community, and deep commitment to the theater's mission."

Dimun said she was "inspired by the opportunity to be a conduit between performers from all corners of the world, Chicago-based artists, and our community partners."

