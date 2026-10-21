Strawdog Theatre Company's 9th Annual HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS to Return at Raven Theatre
Directed by Ellie Levine, the production features Emi Fishman as Hershel alongside new cast members Hannah Eisendrath and Shea Lee.
Strawdog Theatre Company has announced the cast for our ninth annual production of Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, adapted by Mike Dailey, with Music and Lyrics by Jacob Combs, from the book by Eric Kimmel. This year the production will be directed by Strawdog Ensemble Member, Ellie Levine.
The production features the return of previous cast members Emi Fishman as Hershel, Fiona Walsh Calton as Max, Lydia Moss as Leor and Jillian Leff as Gavi alongside new cast members Hannah Eisendrath as Al and Shea Lee as Sammy. Understudies for this production will be Alex Stetkevich, Rebecca Rose Schilsky, and Caitlin Wolfe.
Hershel and their troupe are exhausted. They've been traveling for weeks, they're cold and tired AND it's the first night of Hanukkah! What better way to warm up then by telling the story of Hershel's grandfather and how he saved Hanukkah by outwitting the great King of the Goblins . Based on the award winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins is an hour long family holiday show with live music, puppets, and lots and lots of goblins.
The production will run November 28 through December 27, 2026, with press opening on December 5. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 1:00pm and 4:00pm at Raven Theatre at 6157 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660. Tickets are live now at strawdog.org. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children
School and community groups can reach out to boxoffice@strawdog.org for group sales or private performances
The production team includes Ellie Levine* (Director), Brady McNeil (Music Director), Zoë Cheever (Stage Manager), Becca Levy* (Dramaturg), Manuel Ortiz (Scenic Designer), Naya Tadavarthy (Costume Designer), Sophia Fishkin (Sound Designer), Ruby Lowe (Lighting Designer), Emma Smith (Assistant Director), Spencer Dylan (Technical Director), Noah Elman* (Producer)
*Denotes Strawdog Ensemble Member
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
|
They Broke Up
Rivendell Theatre (11/06-11/22)