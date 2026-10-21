Strawdog Theatre Company's 9th Annual HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS to Return at Raven Theatre

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Strawdog Theatre Company has announced the cast for our ninth annual production of Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, adapted by Mike Dailey, with Music and Lyrics by Jacob Combs, from the book by Eric Kimmel. This year the production will be directed by Strawdog Ensemble Member, Ellie Levine.

The production features the return of previous cast members Emi Fishman as Hershel, Fiona Walsh Calton as Max, Lydia Moss as Leor and Jillian Leff as Gavi alongside new cast members Hannah Eisendrath as Al and Shea Lee as Sammy. Understudies for this production will be Alex Stetkevich, Rebecca Rose Schilsky, and Caitlin Wolfe.

Hershel and their troupe are exhausted. They've been traveling for weeks, they're cold and tired AND it's the first night of Hanukkah! What better way to warm up then by telling the story of Hershel's grandfather and how he saved Hanukkah by outwitting the great King of the Goblins . Based on the award winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins is an hour long family holiday show with live music, puppets, and lots and lots of goblins.

The production will run November 28 through December 27, 2026, with press opening on December 5. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 1:00pm and 4:00pm at Raven Theatre at 6157 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660. Tickets are live now at strawdog.org. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children

School and community groups can reach out to boxoffice@strawdog.org for group sales or private performances

The production team includes Ellie Levine* (Director), Brady McNeil (Music Director), Zoë Cheever (Stage Manager), Becca Levy* (Dramaturg), Manuel Ortiz (Scenic Designer), Naya Tadavarthy (Costume Designer), Sophia Fishkin (Sound Designer), Ruby Lowe (Lighting Designer), Emma Smith (Assistant Director), Spencer Dylan (Technical Director), Noah Elman* (Producer)

*Denotes Strawdog Ensemble Member

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 06 Hrs 42 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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