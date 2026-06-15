Photos: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH In Rehearsal At Catalyst Ranch

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JK Entertainment has released first look rehearsal photos for its highly anticipated production of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, running July 9 through July 26 at Catalyst Ranch in Chicago.

Directed by Arlo Kiss, this bold new staging reimagines the iconic rock musical through a rotating cast of three performers sharing the roles of Hedwig, Yitzhak, and Tommy Gnosis, offering audiences a dynamic and ever-evolving exploration of identity, survival, and self-creation.

The newly released images capture the raw, electric energy of the rehearsal room, highlighting the show's fusion of live rock performance, drag, and intimate storytelling. With a focus on connection and immediacy, the production places the audience inside Hedwig's world-where heartbreak and humor collide in real time.

'Hedwig is about fragmentation and wholeness-and no single performer can contain all of that,' says Director Arlo Kiss. 'This rotating cast lets us explore the many contradictions inside Hedwig, while celebrating the individuality each actor brings to the role.'

JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to The Trevor Project, honoring the show's legacy and investing in a future where every identity is seen, valued, and free.

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances begin July 9, 2026, with tickets available now at https://www.jkentertainment.org/tickets. Individual tickets priced at $35 and group sales for 5 or more are available now. For audiences interested in experiencing all three interpretations of the production, a special three-show package is available for $85. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.JKEntertainment.org/theatre/hedwig.

Photo Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Sage Reid Priest, Zo, Arlo Kiss, Kyle Reid Hass Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Kyle Reid Hass, Zo Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Zo, Kyle Reid Hass Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Sage Reid Priest, Zo Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Zo, Sage Reid Priest Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Zo, Sage Reid Priest Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Kyle Reid Hass Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Zo Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Sage Reid Priest Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Kyle Reid Hass, Zo, Sage Reid Priest Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Kyle Reid Hass Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Arlo Kiss, Zo, Sage Reid Priest Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Kyle Reid Hass, Arlo Kiss, Sage Reid Priest, Zo Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Kyle Reid Hass, Zo Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva



Zo Credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva

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