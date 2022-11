HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns To Raue Center 

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the midwest's favorite Eagle tribute band, Heartache Tonight will be rocking the Raue in 2022!

From the powerful guitar duel in "Hotel California" to the shimmering harmonies of "Peaceful Easy Feeling," Heartache Tonight will deliver a true Eagles concert experience at 8 p.m. on November 26, 2022, at 8 pm.

"The sound of the Eagles is one that all of us remember and enjoy," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Heartache Tonight returns to Raue Center with renditions of Eagles' tunes that stay true to the originals and I encourage you not to miss this performance!"

A Heartache Tonight concert is filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans, from the soaring a cappella harmonies of "Seven Bridges Road" and the snarling guitars of "Life in the Fast Lane" to the anthemic country-rock of "Take it Easy" and Don Henley's beautifully evocative "Heart of the Matter."

There are other Eagles tribute shows, but none are as exciting, powerful, or as true to the original spirit of the Eagles as Heartache Tonight. Heartache Tonight brings together music from all eras and incarnations of this huge rock powerhouse with meticulous attention to every detail.

Heartache Tonight delivers an authentic concert experience featuring timeless classics from one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their show does not use pre-recorded backing tracks and all vocal harmonies and guitar parts are faithful to the original and performed live.

The six multi-talented members of Heartache Tonight have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock, including Jimmy Buffett, Eddie Money, and the Doobie Brothers. They have played the Taste of Chicago, Ravinia Festival, and Wrigley Field, along with festivals and performing arts centers across the country.

Tickets start at $30 for the general public and $21 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, IL, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.