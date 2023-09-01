Goodman Theatre Will Host PEARL CLEAGE FESTIVAL Beginning This Month

With honors from the New York Times (Best Seller) to the NAACP (Image Award) to Oprah’s Book Club, distinguished playwright/poet Pearl Cleage brings to vivid life the joys and sorrows of Black womanhood in 20th century America. Now, Chicago celebrates the depth and breadth of Atlanta’s Poet Laureate with a first-ever citywide festival, featuring the centerpiece production The Nacirema Society, directed by Lili-Anne Brown at Goodman Theatre, plus concurrent readings, workshops and special events with creative partners including American Writers Museum, Black Ensemble Theater, Congo Square Theatre, Definition Theatre, eta Creative Arts Foundation, MPAACT, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, and more.

Conceived by new Goodman Artistic Director Susan V. Booth—a longtime collaborator of Ms. Cleage—and curated by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley, the four-week festival kicks off the fall theater season in Chicago.

All events are recommended for ages 11+.

Festival performances will run September 14 – October 15, 2023. Check out the full lineup below!

The Nacirema Society

Presented by Goodman Theatre

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

September 16 – October 15 | Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn)

A “laugh-out-loud” (Broadway World) “hilarious comedy” (Arts ATL) from nationally renowned playwright, poet and NY Times best-selling author Pearl Cleage.

It’s 1964 Montgomery, Alabama, and the Nacirema Society prepares for its annual introduction of six elegant African-American debutantes to a world of prosperity, privilege and social responsibility. This centennial year, the Society’s grande dame, Grace Dunbar, will have nothing less than perfection for her granddaughter Gracie’s debut. And with young love brewing, old family skeletons rattling, national media attention abounding and a blackmail plot bubbling…what would dare go awry?

Blues for an Alabama Sky

Presented by Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Mikael Burke

September 14 – October 15 | Theater Wit (1229 W. Belmont)

It’s Summer 1930 in Harlem, and jazz singer Angel has just been fired from The Cotton Club. As she hopes for her next big break, her flatmate friends pursue their own dreams amidst daily realities: costume designer Guy imagines sewing dresses in Paris while Delia brings family planning centers to the community. But sparks fly when Angel encounters Alabama-transplant Leland, tossing all of their aspirations into jeopardy. The Harlem Renaissance is the backdrop of Pearl Cleage’s poignant drama, and though “the Great Depression has crashed the party, the creative spirit is not easily quelled” (Los Angeles Times).

Readings, Workshops, and Conversations

Chicago’s Black Jewels

Hosted by Goodman Theatre

September 16 reception at 6pm followed by the 7:30pm performance of The Nacirema Society | Goodman Theatre Alice Center Rotunda

Pearl Cleage’s body of work offers roles and opportunities of all genres for Black actresses. Hosted by artist Kelcey Anya, the Goodman invites these talented women–Chicago’s jewels–to gather, uplift and celebrate prior to the first preview of The Nacirema Society. Light appetizers and drinks will be served. The reception is free with RSVP (space is limited), and discounted $30 tickets to the performance are available for purchase. (After adding the reception to your cart below, you may add on a ticket(s) to the performance.)

Play Reading: Bourbon at the Border

Presented by MPAACT

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Lauren Wells-Mann

September 19 at 7:30pm | Greenhouse Theater Center (2257 N. Lincoln)

When May and Charles join hundreds of Americans in a massive voter registration drive in 1964 Mississippi, they could not imagine the violence that would meet them there. Years later, they are still searching for healing after that “Freedom Summer.” Bourbon at the Border remembers the unsung heroes of the civil rights movement and honors the sacrifice and price they paid.

Divine 9 Night

Pre-Show Reception and Performance

September 23 at 6pm followed by The Nacirema Society, 7:30pm

Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn)

Celebrate the dynamic culture and legacy of the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, collectively known as The Divine 9. Represent in your organization’s apparel while you mingle with other sororities and fraternities at a pre-show reception, including complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks, followed by the performance.

This event is completely sold out!

Behind the Curtain: The Nacirema Society

Presented by Goodman Theatre

September 24 at 4:30pm | Goodman Theatre Alice Center Rotunda

Join the creative forces behind The Nacirema Society for a lively, wide-ranging discussion about this Chicago-premiere production’s journey to the stage, and the enduring relevance of Pearl Cleage’s work in our city and beyond.

In Conversation with Pearl Cleage: Playwright, Poet, and Author

A Zoom Discussion presented by Remy Bumppo Theatre Company and American Writers Museum

September 26 at 6pm

In partnership with the American Writers Museum, Remy Bumppo hosts a conversation with Pearl Cleage over Zoom! Artistic Director Marti Lyons sits down with Ms. Cleage for a chat about her career and impact.

Play Reading: Pointing at the Moon

Presented by Goodman Theatre

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Lydia Diamond

September 28 at 7pm | Goodman Theatre Healy Rehearsal Room

Jenny Anderson is a well-respected 50-something scholar, literary critic and tenured college faculty member who finds herself reluctantly drawn into the swirl of change post-2016 American Presidential election. Despite best intentions to stay above the fray, she suddenly finds everything she’s worked for threatened by efforts to censor and suppress creative work–including her own. When a young activist shows up late one night on her doorstep with an urgent request for help, Jenny must choose between her own comfort and her deeply held beliefs about the nature of freedom.

Poetry and Music: Mad at Miles

Presented by Black Ensemble Theater

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

October 2 at 6pm (cocktail reception, cash bar) 7pm performance featuring Chicago West Community Music Center

Black Ensemble Theater (4450 N. Clark)

Distinguished performer, playwright and producer Jackie Taylor stars in a reading of Pearl Cleage’s Mad at Miles—a moving choreopoem that gives voice to the difficult subject of women abuse and empowerment—with appearances from other Chicago spoken-word artists and featuring music by Chicago West Community Music Center, led by Darlene Sandifer and Howard Sandifer.

Writing Workshop: Letters, Potions, and Promises

Presented by Goodman Theatre and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Led by Dr. Martine Kei Green-Rogers and Lachrisa Grandberry

October 3 & 7 at 6pm | Remy Bumppo Rehearsal Room (3759 N. Ravenswood)

October 10 at 6pm | Goodman Theatre Alice Center (Lab 2)

Twelve early-career and emerging women and femme BIPOC writers are invited to a three-day deep-dive into the work of Pearl Cleage, with each day led by a different facilitator. Apply now to join this affinity space for writers of all disciplines to find community, inspiration and discover new ways of approaching work through the lineage of a Black American writer.

In order for participants to get the most out of this workshop, we are only accepting 12 writers. Please click below for the application process! Deadline to apply – September 8.

Play Reading: Chain and Art Exhibit

Presented by eta Creative Arts Foundation

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Ted Williams III

October 6 at 7pm | eta Creative Arts Foundation (7558 S. South Chicago)

Rosa Jenkins is 16-years-old, foul-mouthed and addicted to crack–and currently chained to a radiator, in a desperate intervention attempt from her parents. Inspired by real-life events, Chain presents the realities of addiction from a clear-eyed, unsentimental and startlingly humorous perspective. Following the staged reading, stay for a discussion and the opportunity to browse artwork in the gallery.

Play Reading: Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous

Presented by Congo Square Theatre

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Ericka Ratcliff

October 8 at 2pm | Location TBD

Following a 25-year self-imposed exile, actress Anna Campbell returns to the U.S. when her ground-breaking Black feminist theater piece—monologues performed in the nude—is announced for a major revival. But what promises to be a triumphant homecoming goes sideways when the diva discovers that a younger actress (and adult entertainer) has been cast to recreate her legendary performance. In this bold and funny story of ambition, post-feminism and who has a right to tell our stories, two women of different generations must confront assumptions about each other, and themselves, in time for opening night.

Play Reading: A Song for Coretta

Presented by Definition Theatre

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Malkia Stampley

Date TBD

It’s close to midnight as five determined, disparate Black women at the end of a long line of mourners at Ebenezer Baptist Church share stories waiting to pay respect to the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. An inspiring tribute to Coretta Scott King (1927 – 2006), “Pearl Cleage’s lovely, image-soaked testament to the civil rights icon brims with wit, personality and life-affirming energy.” (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Play Reading: What I Learned in Paris

Presented by Goodman Theatre

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by TaRon Patton

October 14 at 6pm | Goodman Theatre Alice Center Lab 1

Pearl Cleage’s funny and insightful tangled web of romantic intrigue is set against the backdrop of Maynard Jackson’s historic win as Atlanta’s first African American mayor. Lawyer J.P. Madison is riding high after his hard-fought election victory, celebrating with his new wife, his stalwart campaigner and his junior partner. But when his ex-wife sweeps back into town, bringing along with her the temptation of knowledge from far flung corners of the world, each character must confront their expectations, obligations and human emotions with the pull and tug that destiny has on our lives.