Goodman Theatre Suspends Performances Starting Today In an Effort to Help Mitigate Community Spread of COVID-19

In an effort to help mitigate community spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Goodman Theatre is suspending performances starting tomorrow (Friday, March 13) until further notice. This action is consistent with the directive of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The suspension affects the current production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, a Chicago premiere that is currently in previews and was slated to open Monday, March 16-as well as all production-related events. Molly Sweeney by Brian Friel, directed by Robert Falls, has been postponed to an April 20 opening.

In a joint statement, Artistic Director Robert Falls and Executive Director Roche Schulfer said, "Goodman Theatre prioritizes the health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff. We hope this action will help the nationwide endeavor to contain this devastating virus. We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds and communicate plans for the future. We are grateful for all that our artists and staff have invested in this production, and appreciate our audience and patrons' understanding and support during these unprecedented times."

Options for ticket holders include a credit towards a future Goodman production or a tax deduction for the total value. Goodman Patron Services will be in touch to make arrangements, or patrons can email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org or call 312.443.3800. Tickets to future productions continue to be available. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org for the latest updates.





