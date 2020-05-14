Goodman Theatre Postpones Remaining Productions in 2019/2020 Season

As shelter-in-place due to COVID-19 continues in Illinois, Goodman Theatre has announced its intention to postpone the four remaining 2019/2020 Season productions to the upcoming 2020/2021 Season. These four shows include School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Lili-Anne Brown; Molly Sweeney by Brian Friel, directed by Robert Falls; American Mariachi by José Cruz González, directed by Henry Godinez; and the world-premiere musical adaptation of The Outsiders based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's motion picture, book by Adam Rapp, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements and orchestration by Justin Levine, choreography by Lorin Latarro, directed by Liesl Tommy. The complete 2020/2021 Season and additional details to be announced.

"As difficult as this decision was to make, and as disappointing as it is for our artists who have invested so much in these productions, it's undoubtedly the right one as we continue to prioritize health and safety during these challenging times," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "We remain committed to these four projects, and look forward to the day when we can welcome them back to our stages."

Options for ticket holders include donating the value of their tickets to the "Intermission Campaign"-a new fundraising effort designed to support the artists and staff of the Goodman, in which donations are matched 1:1 by the Goodman Board of Trustees; a full credit that can be applied toward a future Goodman Membership or production in the 2020/2021 Season or 2021/2022 Season; or a refund to the original payment method (note: after June 19, credits will be automatically applied for those who have not responded). Patrons are encouraged to call the Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 noon - 3pm daily) to indicate their preference. An online form is also available at GoodmanTheatre.org/MyTickets or ticket holders can e-mail BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org.

"During this 'intermission,' we are grateful for our audiences' patience, understanding and continued support," said Executive Director Roche Schulfer. "Through the leadership of our Board of Trustees and generosity of those who have supported our Intermission Campaign, we remain committed to the hundreds of world-class artists and theater professionals on our staff as we continue to monitor and respond to this unprecedented situation."

ONLINE ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES

As live productions and on-site events remain suspended, the Goodman offers the following digital engagement opportunities for audiences:

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, streams online through May 31. Tickets ($20) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/StreamSchoolGirls. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Major Corporate Sponsor), ITW and PwC LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partners).

2666, the stage adaptation of Roberto Bolaño's internationally acclaimed epic novel adapted and directed by Robert Falls and Seth Bockley, is available online for free unlimited streaming. Originally produced February 6 - March 20, 2016, the production appears online through the generosity of the Roy Cockrum Foundation, and is presented by special arrangement with Actors Equity Association, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and United Scenic Artists. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Watch2666.

Live @ Five, a new free weekly live-online artist conversation series curated by Robert Falls, appears every Friday at 5pm (central) accessible at GoodmanTheatre.org/LiveAtFive. This Friday, May 15, playwright Jocelyn Bioh and director Lili-Anne Brown discuss the Chicago premiere production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play in a conversation moderated by Walter Director of Education and Engagement Willa J. Taylor. Featured guests in upcoming Live @ Five conversations include Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award-winning actor Nathan Lane (Friday, May 22); and Tony Award-winning Manilow Resident Director Mary Zimmerman (Friday, May 29).





