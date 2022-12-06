Ghostlight Ensemble's Annual HOLIDAY CABERNET to Return As An In-Person Event This Month

The Holiday Cabernet will return to in-person performances, as Ghostlight Ensemble celebrates the fourth year of this holiday event on Sunday, December 11! The evening includes performances of holiday classics (and NOT-so-classics) by favorite G.E.T. performers, emerging artists and surprise guests in a cabaret-style setting with a host who may or may not be toasted.

For year four, Ghostlight has brought back the popular Holiday Market so guests can do some holiday shopping in addition to indulging in the holiday cheer. This year's event also includes Sloshed Snaps with Santa for all attendee's holiday Insta feeds!

This year's host is the hilarious Bettie Attitude - a performer, dancer, storyteller and all around creative. Born and raised in Chicago, they are currently the Ensemble Manager of The Screwbelles and also known for their love of Taco Bell and spaghetti (not necessarily together, but also not necessarily NOT together).

Acts that will be performing this year include: Erin Baumrucker, Comedy Dance Chicago, Casey Daniel, Julia deGruchy, Improvised Jane Austen, Khloe Janel, Courtney Marie, J. Rohr and Nitty Gritty.

Holiday Market vendors include: Cosmic Octopus Creations, Crowsfeet Craftworks, The Green Suite, Khloe Janel and Mad Maven Creations.

More information about these performers and vendors, as well as parking and transportation options, is available on the Holiday Cabernet Show page.

The fourth Holiday Cabernet takes place at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro (3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613) at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. There is a suggested donation of $20.

G.E.T. into the holiday spirits and join Ghostlight for a night of song, dance, theatre, good cheer and revelry. G.E.T. yule holiday fun on!