GREASE Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild This Month

Fifty years after its debut, "Grease" is still the word. The Beverly Theatre Guild kicks off its 60th season with a stage production of the knock-your-bobby-socks-off musical Grease at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 & 22 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Baer Theatre at Morgan Park Academy Arts Center in Chicago.

Grease is the beloved rock n' roll celebration of teen angst, fast cars and first loves, all set in the fabulous fifties. The new BTG production will feature songs from the smash hit 1978 motion picture, including the Academy Award-nominated "Hopelessly Devoted to You;" and the #1 Billboard hit "You're the One That I Want." These will be heard in addition to the Jacobs/Casey songs made famous by the original stage production, including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightning" and "We Go Together."

Grease originated in Chicago and made its premiere at The Kingston Mines Theater in 1971 before making its New York premiere off-Broadway at the Eden Theatre on Feb. 14, 1972. After 128 sold-out performances, the show made the transition to Broadway, taking up residence at the Broadhurst Theatre on June 7, 1972. Grease was nominated for seven Tony Awards in its spectacular initial run. On Nov. 21, 1972, the show moved to the Royale Theatre before making its final transfer on Jan. 20, 1980, to the Majestic Theatre. It closed as the longest running show in Broadway history after playing 3,388 performances. In 1978, Grease became a hugely popular feature film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. A Broadway revival opened on May 11, 1994, at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it played 1,503 performances and won three Tony Award nominations.

The electrifying director-choreography team that made BTG's last show, Legally Blonde, a smashing success are bringing back their talents to this production of Grease. Lauren Katz returns as director, along with the high-energy choreography team of Nikki Dizon and Christina Pacini, who are also both co-assistant directors for this show. Rounding out the artistic staff, Ron Attreau makes his BTG debut as music director. The show is produced by Wayne Wendell and Sheilah O'Grady.

The sweet and wholesome Sandy Dumbrowski will be played by Faith Bas (Franklin Park) and Burger Palace Boys Leader Danny Zuko will be played by Declan Durr (Westmont). The rest of the talented cast, comprising actors from all over the Chicagoland area, includes Marcus Boni (Chicago-Beverly), Camryn Caruso (Lemont), Adonis Claybourne (Alsip), Jabari Claybourne (Alsip), Henry Clifford (Oak Park), Rachel DeBoer (Crestwood), Hannah Gillespie (Chicago-Beverly), Sterlin Johnson (Forest Park), Ryan Alan Jones (Berwyn), Emily Killeen (Oak Lawn), Joe Lee (Chicago-Lincoln Park), Meg Massaro (Chicago-Beverly), Ian McCafferty (Burbank), Allison McReynolds (St. Charles), Sydney Milligan (Chicago-Beverly), Rose Murphy (Darien), Allie Pater (Chicago-Mt. Greenwood), Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort), Brendan Siddall (Rogers Park), Clare Takash (LaGrange), Ashley Veltman (Chicago-Buena Park) and Amanda Wilt (Chicago-Lakeview).

Tickets, as well as a three-show season subscription package, are on sale now. Buy early to guarantee the best seats for the best price.