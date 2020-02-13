GRAVEYARD SHIFT On Stage Now Through March 8 At Goodman Theatre

Rising stars playwright korde arrington tuttle and director Danya Taymor reunite for the world premiere production of graveyard shift, following its appearance as a developmental production in the Goodman's 2018 New Stages Festival. Featuring an ensemble cast of five, graveyard shift is an unflinching but open-hearted look at how we navigate a world full of fear, loosely inspired by the legacy of Sandra Bland. Casting note: Debo Balogun replaces previously announced actor Kyle Vincent Terry, who has left the production. Full casting is below.

"I am thrilled to present this world premiere production, which marks korde's Goodman debut," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "Through his deftly poetic dialogue and rich character development, korde lays bare the human cost of senseless bigotry. Making her Goodman debut along with korde is director Danya Taymor, who has worked closely with korde during the play's development process, including at our 2018 New Stages Festival. During that festival, I sensed Danya's keen understanding of korde's work and admired her poetic staging. graveyard shift is a vital, pressing work."

When she receives the opportunity of a lifetime, Janelle relocates to Texas and moves in with her partner, Kane. Meanwhile, a small-town police officer's life is thrown into flux when the coworker he's romantically involved with decides to leave town. When their worlds collide, Janelle experiences firsthand how dangerous power can be.

"It is a rare gift for a director to get to attempt a piece more than once," said Director Danya Taymor. "Within the show there is so much about distance, how far we have to go to self-actualize, to find humility in love, to take up space in the world and go after what we want. It feels important for the audience to witness this story as a community, because it concerns all of us as Americans and human beings. The audience envelops the stage, evoking to me the sense of a town hall or a community meeting. The stage is strong and simple, playing with distance, fate and the sense of a dreadful mechanism larger than all of the characters at work."

The ensemble cast features Debo Balogun (Kane), Keith D. Gallagher (Brian), Rae Gray (Elise), Aneisa Hicks (Janelle) and Lia D. Mortensen (Trish). The creative team includes Kristen Robinson (Set Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Marcus Doshi (Lighting Design) and Richard Woodbury (Original Music and Sound Design). Rebekah Heusel is the Production Stage Manager.

graveyard shift appears through March 8 (opening night is Tuesday, February 18) in the Goodman's 350-seat Owen Theatre. Tickets ($10-45; subject to change) are on sale now at GoodmanTheatre.org/graveyardshift, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn). Goodman Theatre is grateful for the institutional support of the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.





