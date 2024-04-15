GODSPELL Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its spring musical, Godspell – 2012 Revival. Directed and choreographed by Tor Campbell of Rogers Park, this production promises to be a not-to-miss rendering of the Broadway smash hit that originally debuted in 1971. Based on the Gospel of Saint Matthew, Godspell 2012 is the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love in a masterful retelling of the original sensation. It uses song, dance and a variety of storytelling techniques to relay the parables that Jesus shared with his disciples. Filled with high spirited musical styles ranging from pop to vaudeville, this theatrical celebration is a reminder that kindness, tolerance and love should live on vibrantly.

Godspell was the first musical by award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose body of work includes Pippin and Wicked. The 2012 Revised Version has dazzling new arrangements and lyrics of its beloved songs, such as "Day by Day,” “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” and “Beautiful City,” that will be humming in your head long after the performance is over.

This final show of BTG’s 2023-24 Season is produced by Tony Zawila (Scottsdale) and Richard Lara, Jr. (Scottsdale), with an artistic staff that includes Kathryn Cargill (Palos Heights) as Assistant Director, Sharon Mason (Ashburn) as Music Director, Michael Barr-Schinzel (Beverly) as Assistant Music Director, and Britta Schlicht (Roscoe Village) as Assistant Choreographer.

Starring in the lead role as Jesus will be Sterlin Johnson of Forest Park. The role of John the Baptist/Judas will be played by Ben Walker of Blue Island. The extremely talented ensemble cast consists of Rachel Berlinski (Worth), Lauren Bourret (Mt. Greenwood), Andy Breitbarth (Evergreen Park), Katie Beth Davis (Andersonville), Macoe Davis (Andersonville), Michael Gerardi (Beverly), Kallie Givens (Washington Heights), Hannah Hayes (Oak Lawn), Hannah Kennedy (Beverly), Betty Kort (Evergreen Park), Meg Massaro (Beverly), Sydney Milligan (Calumet Heights), Dan Murphy (Darien), Rose Murphy (Kenwood), Danielle O’Malley (Mt. Greenwood), Victoria Sanders (Ashburn), Joelle Singer Jensen (South Loop), Paul Wagner (Hammond, IN), Leandra Ward (Steger), and Gretchen Woell (Lakeview).

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago’s longest running community theatre company, dating back to the 1920s. BTG shows are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at www.beverlytheatreguild.org.



