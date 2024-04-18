GARTERS Opens at Otherworld Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, has announced the cast and crew for their World Premiere mounting of playwright Natalie Zutter’s GARTERS: A QUEER IMMERSIVE ROMANTASY PLAY, running May 31 - July 7, 2024 at the theatre’s storefront location at 3914 N. Clark St. Tickets ($27 with some pay-what-you-can tickets available for each performance) available at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

Once, two girls disguised themselves as boys to train to become knights. Seven years later, an unconventional knight and a worldly whore fallen on hard times meet at a brothel in the middle of nowhere and embark on an epic quest. Inspired by the works of Tamora Pierce and Jacqueline Carey, GARTERS is an epic fantasy play about the limited roles available to women and nonbinary folks in quest stories, and what happens when they don’t get to be the hero but don’t want to be the damsel. Experience an evocative theatrical journey exploring themes of romance, gender identity, and LGBTQ+ representation, thoughtfully crafted for mature audiences aged 18 and older.

GARTERS is the first three act play from playwright Natalie Zutter, whose radio plays NOT YOUR (FINAL) GIRL and PROXIES can be found on Apple Podcasts as part of Distilled Theatre Company’s dtc radio. Zutter’s nonfiction writing can be found on Tor.com and Den of Geek.

The cast includes Kira Nutter (Sir Yvain), Jenny Hoppes (Hedy), Jerome Michael Jones (Varic), Lauren Miller (Lady Dagomar), Chloe Basset (Lady Clotilda), Bruce Holtman(Innkeeper), Quinton Walker (Bandit), and Kylie Carroll (Laundress).

Led by director Blake Hood, the production team includes Abbey Schnell (Stage Manager), Parrish Davis-Sauls (Costume Designer), Blake Hood & Tiffany Keane Schaefer(Set Designers), Sam Campos (Fight Director), Becca Schwartz (Intimacy Director), and Jake Mayer (Media Designer), with Schnell and Hood designing lighting.

GARTERS performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org; there are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. GARTERS is thoughtfully crafted for mature audiences aged 18 and older; viewer discretion is advised.