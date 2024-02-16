Full Cast and Creative Team Set for Regional Premiere of A BRONX TALE at Surging Films & Theatrics

The full cast and creative team has been revealed for Surging Films & Theatrics 2024 regional theater premiere of A Bronx Tale at The Edge Theater in Chicago April 4th - 14th. Only 10 performances!

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

Contains adult language and mild violence.

A Bronx Tale runs at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway in Chicago), April 4th - 14th. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com

SF&T's Artistic Director, Billy Surges, has reunited with Jeff Davis (SF&T's Hairspray, Big Fish, and American Idiot) for choreography and recently promoted their Assistant Music Director Joey Calumet, to his first Music Director role for Surging. Conor Frank will assist Billy Surges in directing with this being his Chicago directorial theater debut and also stage manage. The tech team consists of Will Knox on lighting, Vicki Jablonski on costumes, and The Calkins Brothers on sound.

The cast is led by Surging veteran Will Knox who stars as Calogero. In his biggest role yet, Knox shines as the narrator/main character who is caught up in the mob streets of the Bronx, NY in the 1960s. Mob boss Sonny (originally played in the movie by Chazz Palminteri himself and made famous on Broadway by the late Nick Cordero) is played by Billy Surges. Surges is fresh off his 2023 Jeff Award Nomination for his performance as Carl Hanratty in Catch Me If You Can. Original Surging company member Jake Lange plays the role of Lorenzo (made famous in the movie by Robert DeNiro). Lange tugs at the heart strings as a father trying to keep his son on his side. Partnered with new Surging company member Whitney Willard Wilkinson as Rosina, Lange and Willard Wilkinson take us on the journey of Calogero's parents. Up-and-coming young performer Ronan Sarlati plays the role of Young C, a kid version of Calogero in his early days in the streets of NY. Newcomer Yiidum Charles-Wiwa comes onto the Chicago theater scene in a huge way with her role as the romantic lead Jane. These powerhouse vocals are not to be missed. Shelby Marie Edwards and Annika Brown play Jane's best friends, Denise and Frieda, and Kendall Devin Bell and Adonis Claybourne play Tyrone and Jesse. Jeff Grossman, Joe Grudt, James Mueller, Julio Murillo Garza, and Connor O. Locklin bring to life various Italian gangsters and mobsters throughout the story and rounding out this all-star ensemble is Sara Dolins, Mari Duckler, Emily Gardner, Sarah Beth Lipsman, Maura Pawelko, and Emma Widlowski as knock-out Italian dancers.

Surging Films & Theatrics is celebrating their 10th Anniversary Season in 2024, marking a decade in existence in the Chicago and Chicago Suburb theater scene.

A Bronx Tale runs at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway in Chicago), April 4th - 14th. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com