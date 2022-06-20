Fridays Are Back At The Neo-Futurists' THE INFINITE WRENCH

Starting June 24th, 2022, The Neo-Futurists will resume a performance schedule recognizable to long-time fans that will include Friday nights in addition to the current Saturday and Sunday night lineup at the weekly The Infinite Wrench.

Since resuming operations in September of 2021, The Neo-Futurists have demonstrated the utmost caution when it comes to COVID-19 and in-person performances; this has included a shortened weekend schedule to account for potential exposure risks. With established health & safety protocols demonstrating the viability of live-theater during an ongoing pandemic, The Neo-Futurists are excited to phase back into a 3-show per weekend rhythm.

"We're thrilled to add Fridays back to the schedule, as they're inherently the riskiest show of the weekend with every single new play being performed for the very first time," said Artistic Director KR Riiber. "We think of our work as an experiment; every show is an opportunity to learn more about the material and our audience. The addition of a third show makes the work stronger, and we're grateful to resume the decades-long tradition of Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - fifty weeks of the year."

The first official performance of the re-established schedule will be at 10:30 PM on Friday, June 24th with tickets available at neofuturists.org for $10.00. The momentous occasion will be marked by gift giveaways and additional fanfare! Friday night performances will continue thereafter in perpetuity.

During the performance of The Infinite Wrench, actors will be unmasked. For the safety of the actors and audience members, all audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. More information about updated health and safety measures can be found at neofuturists.org/health-safety.

All Performances are located at The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

THE INFINITE WRENCH

Friday & Saturdays at 10:30 PM

Sundays at 7:00 PM

Tickets available at show's website starting at $10.00

Since 1988, The Neo-Futurist Theater has been a collective of writer-director-performers who create theater that is a fusion of sport, poetry and living newspaper. The company has created more than 12,000 plays to date within its flagship late-night event called The Infinite Wrench, and more than 66 full-length mainstage productions incorporating its signature non-illusory, interactive style of performance. From humble beginnings launching the first late-night theater production in Chicago, The Neo-Futurist Theater created what became the city's longest-running show and has grown to become one of the most highly regarded experimental theater companies in the United States, with sister companies in San Francisco and New York. For more information, visit www.neofuturists.org.