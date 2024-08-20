Frank Ferrante To Star In All-New Show CAESAR'S CIRCUS Debuting At Skokie's North Shore Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Caesar's Circus,” an all-new show starring one of Chicago's most beloved performers, Frank Ferrante, makes its world premiere at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (9501 Skokie Boulevard) Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Director Dreya Weber is the featured aerialist.

Best known in Chicago for their work with “Teatro ZinZanni” and "Cabaret Zazou,” their new collaboration is an interactive vaudeville-style entertainment featuring Ferrante's longtime alter ego, Caesar, and a multi-talented ensemble of acrobats, clowns, magicians, singers and live musicians. Perfect for the entire family, tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

“Caesar's Circus” tells the story of a wandering troupe of performers in search of a theater home. Ringmaster Caesar leads the zany hijinks of this world class crew in a celebration of the power of shared laughter, awe inspiring acrobatics and live music.

Groucho Marx's son, Arthur, discovered Ferrante as a USC student, when the latter performed his senior project “An Evening with Groucho.” Subsequently, Marx cast Ferrante to portray the legendary comedian Off-Broadway. Since then, Ferrante has played Groucho in over 3000 live performances of “An Evening with Groucho." The filmed version, directed by Weber, is currently broadcasting nationally on PBS.

Ferrante first developed and played the outrageous Latin lover, Caesar, in 2001. In 2019, the Chicago Tribune included his portrayal as Caesar in “Teatro ZinZanni” on its list of ‘top ten' theater performances. Ferrante can be heard on television's “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Garfield Show," and has been awarded the New York Theatre World Award. Nominations include London's Laurence Olivier Award, the NY Outer Critics Circle Award and Washington D.C.'s Helen Hayes Award.

"Chicago has become home to me. It's sheer joy to play improvisational roles for audiences in this great theater and comedy town," says Ferrante.

"Caesar's Circus” director/writer, Weber, is an actor, aerialist, choreographer and creator of cirque shows and led recent Chicago productions of "Teatro ZinZanni" and "Cabaret Zazou." Dreya designed and choreographed aerials for P!NK's current international stadium tour, as well as her celebrated “Glitter in the Air” performance at the Grammys. She conceived aerials for artists Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Cher, Rihanna, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

In addition, Weber starred in and produced feature films “The Gymnast,” "The Aerialist" and “A Marine Story,” which won 48 international festival awards for 'best picture' as well as 7 'best actress' honors for Weber. The New York Times' review of “A Marine Story” raved, "Ms. Weber anchors the movie with a gritty, honest performance. There's not a false note or inflection.”

“Caesar's Circus” is produced by Another Planet Entertainment and StanLee.

Tickets

The performance schedule will be as follows: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $65, with VIP stage-side table seating also available. To learn more about or purchase tickets for “Caesar's Circus,” visit northshorecenter.org/series/caesarscircus, call the North Shore Center box office at (847) 673-6300 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

