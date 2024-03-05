First Floor Theater Reveals Cast and Crew for PRO-AM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago’s First Floor Theater has announced the cast and production team for their World Premiere production of PRO-AM, a biting look at the world of amateur-professional porn written by Brynne Frauenhoffer and directed by Rebecca Willingham. The production runs May 23 - June 15, 2024, with previews May 16, 18, 19, and 22 at The Den Theatre’s Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets ($5 - $35) on sale now at www.thedentheatre.com.

Most careers don’t last longer than three months in Miami’s professional-amateur porn scene. But that’s about to change when rising star Chloe Kendall meets the driven trans performer Nastasia. The girls are doing it for themselves now, and for the first time, people won’t just be watching them – they’ll be paying attention.

The cast includes Angelíca Grace (Nastasia), Amanda Fink* (Jenni Jaxon), Jalbelly Guzman (Chloe Kendall), David Stobbe (Joe), Jenni Hadley (Moxie/Gabby Thorne), Brenna DiStasio (Hayley James/Livi Claire), Kaylah Crosby (Mackie May), and Peter Fernending (Gabby’s Date/Chloe’s Regular); with understudies Jessica Love (Nastasia), Alexandria Crawford (Moxie/Gabby Thorne & Mackie May), Lizzy Mosher (Jenni Jaxon & Hayley James/Livi Claire), and Sunnie Eraso (Chloe Kendall).

The production team, led by director Rebecca Willingham and playwright Brynne Frauenhoffer, includes Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager), Sonia Goldberg (Assistant Director), Samantha Kafuman (Violence and Intimacy Director), Spencer Donovan (Scenic Designer), Persephone Lawrence (Props Designer), Josiah Croegaert (Lighting Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Caitlin McCarthy* (Costume Designer), and Peter Wilde (Technical Director).

First Floor Theater’s World Premiere PRO-AM runs May 23 - June 15, 2024, with previews May 16, 18, 19, and 22. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. on Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets are $5 - $35; to purchase tickets visit www.thedentheatre.com.

* denotes First Floor Theater Company Member