FRINDLE Comes to Griffin Theatre Company Next Month

Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company has announced a limited five-performance-only run of the company’s most popular touring show for young people, FRINDLE. Based on the novel by Andrew Clements, and adapted and directed by William Massolia, the show will run Sunday March 17, Sunday March 24, and Sunday March 31, 2024 on the Schwartz Stage at the Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($24.50) go on sale Sunday February 25, 2024 at www.raventheatre.com.

Nicholas Allen has plenty of ideas. When he ends up in Mrs. Granger’s language arts class, he has his best idea ever. He decides to create his own word…FRINDLE! Before long Nick’s word creates a buzz in his school, his town and then to his surprise it spreads all around the country, and a power struggle erupts with the strict Mrs. Granger. Will the word “Frindle” win? Based on the multiple award winning best-selling novel by Andrew Clements this quirky, imaginative tale about creative thought and the power of words will have your young audience inventing their own words.

FRINDLE’s cast includes Joey Walsh (Nick), Lynda Shadrake (Mrs. Granger), Sierra Phan (Janet / Mrs. Chatham / Ensemble), Dakotah Brown (Howie / Dad / Ensemble), Lisa Revis (Mom / Judy Morgan / Ensemble), and Declan Desmond (Chris / Bud / Ensemble).

The production team, led by writer and director William Massolia, includes Alan Donahue (Set Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), and L.J. Luthringer (Sound Design and Original Music).