FLYOVER, An Immersive Attraction To Launch At Navy Pier, Begins Filming Across Iconic Locations In Chicago This Month

FlyOver, an immersive experience that transports guests to the planet's most epic places through an exhilarating flying journey, announced today that its team of talented storytellers will begin shooting across iconic locations throughout Chicago this month.

Developed and presented by global attractions and hospitality brand Pursuit, which features FlyOver experiences in Las Vegas, Reykjavik, Iceland and Vancouver, Canada, will officially debut in spring 2024 at Chicago's Navy Pier.

This will be the first flying journey presented by Pursuit to focus exclusively on a city.

Filming, which will incorporate industry leading drone technologies along with impressive aerial shots and first-person narratives, will showcase the city from an entirely new perspective. Set amongst the architectural backdrop of Chicago, FlyOver is also focused on capturing the rich diversity of Chicagoans and the vibrant neighborhoods that make up the fabric of this exceptional city.

“We are completely elated to be in Chicago to begin filming later this month,” said Lisa Adams, COO and Executive Producer, FlyOver Attractions by Pursuit. “Our goal in creating this experience is to bring an entirely new way of understanding and appreciating this city and the people that make it truly unlike any other place in the world. We can't wait for those same people to help us tell that story.”

Locations that will be highlighted throughout the shoot schedule this month include Navy Pier, North Ave Beach, the Chicago Theatre alongside the Soul Children of Chicago, and a helicopter stunt overlooking Lake Shore Drive.

Additional storytelling elements, that will be filmed over the next few weeks as part of the overall FlyOver experience, will include the Bud Billiken Parade, the Buckingham Fountain, the Chicago Air and Water Show, and a Block Party on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Filming will also feature inspiring Chicagoans to help weave stories behind the people and places that make the city distinctive and spectacular. These include acclaimed musician Corey Wilkes along with a young aspiring singer and her journey performing with the Soul Children of Chicago.

The new Chicago experience will mark the fourth FlyOver experience for Pursuit. Once launched, the 48,000 square-foot immersive attraction will sit directly across from the Chicago Children's Museum at the west entrance of the landmark waterfront destination.

To keep up to date on shoot locations around Chicago or to learn more about FlyOver, please visit flyoverchicagonavypier.com

