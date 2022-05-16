Exciting New Music & Storytelling Event Series Coming To Artifact Events In Chicago

Story Jam will kick off a new monthly storytelling show at Artifact Events on Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 PM CDT at 4325 North Ravenswood Avenue in Chicago. This PRIDE celebration show will be the first in a series to take place on the last Wednesday of every month.

Story Jam is known for crafted personal stories, excellent musicianship, and bringing energy, social awareness, and diversity to the Chicago storytelling scene.

Perfect for music lovers and listeners of NPR's The Moth or podcasts which feature true, personal narratives, this show creates a singular experience with its combination of professional writers, actors, musicians, and comedians. There is also no other storytelling show adding clever original songs to echo personal stories.

UPCOMING DATES (with ticket links):

June 29th: Story Jam & OUTspoken Celebrate Pride Month; July 27th: Story Jam & Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre collaborate for an evening of songs, dance, and storytelling; August 31st: Story Jam Solo (solo show performers with original music); September 28th featuring world-renowned cellist Ian Maksin; October 26th: storytelling & music open mic; November 30th: You're Being Ridiculous and Story Jam present a Night of Humor.

Led by creative director, Stephanie Rogers, Story Jam has been uplifting diverse voices since its 2014 inception. Rogers, a veteran singer-songwriter and former TV/film actor, is inspired by her passion for personal stories and background in theatre and music.

Featured on radio, TV, and its own podcast by the same name, Story Jam is a dynamic, heartfelt, and eclectic experience like no other. On top of its entertainment factor, Story Jam believes that identifying and sharing personal and cultural stories can help create a more compassionate and inclusive world.

All shows have a Pay-What-You-Can option to accommodate all audiences. Artifact Events is wheelchair accessible.

Learn more at www.StoryJamShow.com.