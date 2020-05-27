Ensemble Cast Announced For CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago

Academy and Grammy Award Winning composer, Stephen Schwartz (Music and Lyrics), John Caird (Book), and an A-list Chicago artistic team are in collaboration to mount a revamped production of Children of Eden, a musical freely based on the Book of Genesis, in the Chicago area, scheduled to open Summer 2021.

The Chicago ensemble will include: Adia Bell, Matt Casey, Elyse Collier, Shantel Cribbs, Danielle Davis, Gilbert Domally, Adam Fane, Rhealee Fernandez, , Darian Goulding, Jacob Groth Paul-Jordan Jansen, Christopher Kale Jones , Jacquelyne Jones, Christopher Kelley, Tiffany Lai, Michelle Lauto, Ivory Leonard, Abbey Loria, Andreece Nikudinovski, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Aalon Smith, Joey Stone, Kaitlin Tenbrunsel, Ariel Triunfo, and Marco Tzunux. The aforementioned will be joining previously announced principal casting, including Tony nominee, Norm Lewis, Grammy winning gospel artist, David Phelps, America's Got Talent's Brian Justin Crum, and Chicago theatre's Yando Lopez. The production will additionally feature the Chicago Artists Chorale, comprised of 30+ alumni of Chicago's theatrical stages.

Children of Eden, with book and score by Caird and Schwartz, respectively, provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah and the flood, celebrating family. With musical theatre hit songs such as Lost in the Wilderness, Spark of Creation, and Ain't it Good, theatre fans won't want to miss this.

Scheduled to open in August 2021 at Chicagoland's historic Arcada Theatre- located just 45 minutes from O'Hare- Children of Eden's artistic team includes: Stephen Schwartz (Music and Lyrics); John Caird (Book); Brenda Didier (Director/Choreographer); Christopher Carter (Co-Choreographer); Jermaine Hill (Music Director); Tom Vendafredo (Choral Director); Alexander Ridgers (Lighting Design); Kevan Loney (Projection Design); and Jeff Kmiec (Scenic Design). The production will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

Single tickets are not yet on sale; group purchases can be made through Onesti Entertainment at 630-962-7000 or by email through groups@chicagolandtheatrefund.com. The musical's official website is childrenofedenthemusical.com, where ticket buyers can subscribe for show announcements and presale access.

The Chicagoland Theatre Fund has proudly partnered with Chicago Music Cares to raise money for the Northern Illinois Food Bank to support families facing hunger due to COVID-19. Tune into Chicago Music Cares' Facebook page @ChiMusicCares at 7 pm central on Saturday, May 30th for a special stream event. The event will feature over 40 performances by Chicago musicians, including a special performance by Chicago members of the Children of Eden cast.

